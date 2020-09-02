Menu
Bring Me the Horizon Unveil New Song “Obey” Featuring Yungblud: Stream

The two UK acts do battle as throwback giant robots in an accompanying music video

by
on September 02, 2020, 5:10pm
Yungblud and Bring Me the Horizon song
Yungblud and Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes, photo by Haris Nukem

Bring Me the Horizon have unleashed a new song, “Obey”, featuring frontman Oli Sykes trading verses with UK singer Yungblud. The track is the latest single from BMTH’s forthcoming series of Posthuman EPs.

The new song once again demonstrates Bring Me the Horizon’s recent propensity for melding various genres, although there is a return to the heaviness of the band’s earlier work. Sykes offers up some metal screams over thick riffs, with electronic and industrial elements throughout.

A music video for the track depicts Sykes facing off with Yungblood as they each control a throwback giant robot in their own likenesses. The clip ends with an unexpected twist that we won’t give away.

According to a press release, “‘Obey’ is a soaring ode about how, as a society, oppression has been so normalized in our DNA that we can’t even see it anymore.”

Sykes explained, “We consider ourselves free, but only because the chains are invisible, and we are controlled in ways we don’t even want to think about. They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like shit ain’t f**ked up, inform us of tragic statistics like it’s nothing… it’s a weird world.”

Yunglblud added, “We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don’t relate to or even understand. They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker. Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all. But what they don’t realize is that to us, to be different is to be free, and a world of f**king love and equality is a world we want to be part of. We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey.”

“Obey” follows previous single “Parasite Eve”, which was released in June. Both tracks will be included on the first of Bring Me the Horizon’s upcoming EPs, although no release date has been announced yet.

Watch the video for Bring Me the Horizon’s “Obey” below.

