Bruce Springsteen Shares New Song “Ghosts”: Stream

The latest single from Letter to You is paired with a nostalgic music video

by
on September 24, 2020, 10:42am
bruce springsteen e street band ghosts new song lyric video stream
Bruce Springsteen, photo courtesy of artist

Yesterday saw Bruce Springsteen turn 71 years old, and the birthday must have left the rocker feeling pleasantly nostalgic. Today, he’s released a new single called “Ghosts” that looks back on his many years as a working rock musician.

With a guitar lick that could fit on any ’70s album of his own (or Tom Petty’s frankly), Bruce and the E Street Band turn in a classic sound befitting the thematic thrust of “Ghosts”. Springsteen seems to be singing to his younger self as well as bandmates past and present as he reflects on a long life of rock and roll. “I hear the sound of your guitar/ Comin’ in from the mystic far,” goes the opening verse. “The stone and the gravel in your voice/ Come in my dreams and I rejoice.”

“’Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen said in a statement. “’Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

The track is paired with a nostalgic lyric video that juxtaposes footage from recent recording sessions with clips of The Boss’ early days in bands like The Castiles. Check out the Thom Zimny-directed visual below.

Editors' Picks

“Ghosts” is the second single off Springsteen’s new album, Letter to You. Due out October 23rd, the album marks the first time he’s recorded with the E Street Band since High Hopes in 2014. Earlier this week, Springsteen revealed he wrote the new music on a guitar he was gifted by a fan. “…All of the songs from the album came out of it,” he said. “In perhaps less than 10 days. I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day.”

You can pre-order Letter to You now.

