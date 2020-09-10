Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Album Letter to You

Bruce Springsteen, photo by Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen will return on October 23rd with his twentieth studio album, Letter to You. Even more exciting, the 12-track effort reunites Springsteen with the E Street Band, their first such release together since High Hopes in 2014.

Letter to You touts nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter”, “If I Was the Priest”, and “Song for Orphans”.



The album was recorded with E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons. Ron Aniello served as producer alongside Springsteen, while Bob Clearmountain mixed the record and Bob Ludwig mastered it.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter to You,” said Springsteen in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Below, watch the video for the album’s title track:

Letter To You Artwork:

Letter to You Tracklist:

01. One Minute You’re Here

02. Letter to You

03. Burnin’ Train

04. Janey Needs a Shooter

05. Last Man Standing

06. The Power of Prayer

07. House of a Thousand Guitars

08. Rainmaker

09. If I Was the Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song for Orphans

12. I’ll See You in My Dreams