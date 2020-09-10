Menu
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Album Letter to You

Their first release together in six years arrives in October

by
on September 10, 2020, 8:50am
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen will return on October 23rd with his twentieth studio album, Letter to You. Even more exciting, the 12-track effort reunites Springsteen with the E Street Band, their first such release together since High Hopes in 2014.

Letter to You touts nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter”, “If I Was the Priest”, and “Song for Orphans”.

The album was recorded with E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons. Ron Aniello served as producer alongside Springsteen, while Bob Clearmountain mixed the record and Bob Ludwig mastered it.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter to You,” said Springsteen in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Editors' Picks

Below, watch the video for the album’s title track:

Letter To You Artwork:

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You artwork

Letter to You Tracklist:
01. One Minute You’re Here
02. Letter to You
03. Burnin’ Train
04. Janey Needs a Shooter
05. Last Man Standing
06. The Power of Prayer
07. House of a Thousand Guitars
08. Rainmaker
09. If I Was the Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song for Orphans
12. I’ll See You in My Dreams

