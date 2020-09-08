Menu
BTS and BLACKPINK Make K-Pop History on Billboard Charts

Thanks to their new singles "Dynamite" and "Ice Cream"

by
on September 08, 2020, 6:19pm
BTS and BLACKPINK

BTS and BLACKPINK have made history on the Billboard charts… again. Thanks to their newest singles, “Dynamite” and “Ice Cream” respectively, both K-pop groups have just scored their their highest chart numbers to date.

Last week, BTS landed their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Dynamite”. It also marked the first time an all-South Korean act had nabbed that spot. Fast forward to today and “Dynamite” has yet to be dethroned, which essentially doubles the impact of those coveted accolades. Mind you, it held that title over the competitive Labor Day Weekend (!) with 17.5 million US streams (which was down 49% from last week) and 182,000 downloads sold (which dropped 31%).

And then there’s BLACKPINK, who scored a career-best rank this week as well. “Ice Cream”, their new single with Selena Gomez, debuted at the No. 13 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week, which far exceeds their previous peak of No. 33 with “How You Like That” and their Lady Gaga collaboration “Sour Candy” earlier this year. Comparatively, their new hit racked up 18.3 million US streams and 23,000 downloads sold in its first week.

