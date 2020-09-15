Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

BTS Share Trailer for New Video Game BTS Universe Story: Watch

The "interactive social game" is an RPG that allows fans to interact with the musicians, create their own stories, and more

by
on September 15, 2020, 4:30pm
BTS Universe Story trailer video game mobile app download watch
BTS Universe Story

BTS may not be able to go on a world tour right now due to coronavirus, but that won’t stop them from connecting with fans worldwide. The record-breaking K-pop stars and Netmarble have just released the trailer for BTS Universe Story, a brand new video game that stars all seven members of the South Korean group, which will be available to play around the globe.

Don’t mistake BTS Universe Story as a follow-up to their 2019 mobile game BTS World. Instead, this is an “interactive social game” that plays out like a totally fresh RPG. By following the main objective, fans can participate in a pre-determined plot where each choice impacts later gameplay. However, the game also boasts additional modes, such as “Story Creation”, where users can form an in-game story from scratch, and “Collection”, where users can dress up the characters from the BTS Universe as well as their own custom creations.

The 10-minute-long trailer for BTS Universe Story is a rather cinematic look at the game. Over that runtime, it gives viewers a good idea of what to expect: live-action scripts with BTS, CGI animations of the musicians, a string of alternate worlds, the previously mentioned gameplay modes, and a mysterious photograph that seems to be a puzzle piece for a larger narrative. Watch it below.

BTS Universe Story comes out globally on September 24th via Netmarble. Pre-orders for the game are currently ongoing at its official website.

Editors' Picks

Of course, this is just the latest of several special releases BTS have rolled out lately. Over the last few weeks, they’ve taken the MTV VMAs stage for the first time, teamed up with Hyundai on the single “Ioniq”, performed two remote sets on the Today Show, and announced their upcoming concert film Break the Silence. Somehow, they still have the energy to drop a brand new album before the year’s end, too.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Next Story
South Park Announces Hour-Long Pandemic Special
declan mckenna consequence instagram takeover performance image
Declan McKenna Takes Over, Performs on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram: Watch
bts break the silence the movie
BTS Announce New Concert Film Break the Silence: The Movie
BTS Dynamite MTV VMAs Perform English Single Title Doja Cat J Balvin
BTS Will Perform New Single “Dynamite” At 2020 MTV VMAs
bst postpone cancel 2020 tour dates map of the soul
BTS Postpone Entire World Tour Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns
the killers caution stream imploding mirage
One World Together at Home, The Killers, BTS…What to Watch on Youtube, Instagram and More, April 18th
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.