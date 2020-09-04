Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Chadwick Boseman to Be Memorialized with a Statue in His Hometown

The mayor is "enthusiastically working" on it

by
on September 04, 2020, 2:49pm
Chadwick Boseman statue Anderson South Carolina memorial hometown honor (Disney/Marvel)
Chadwick Boseman (Disney/Marvel)

After the news of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, fans quickly launched a petition to replace a Confederate statue in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina with a new memorial honoring the Black Panther actor. Unfortunately, the Confederate statue can’t be removed without first acquiring a two-thirds vote from state legislature due to South Carolina’s Heritage Act law, but local officials are working on creating the next best thing: a statue of Boseman for permanent placement elsewhere in the city.

According to Terence Roberts, the mayor of Anderson, South Carolina, the city is already “enthusiastically working on a permanent public tribute to honor the late actor,” reports TMZ. The statue will include “a mix of sculpture with mural or art elements.” While an initial sketch has not yet been made public, the city did confirm that they’ve already contacted an artist and have brainstormed several potential ideas for the piece.

Mayor Roberts also revealed that he and the rest of the Anderson office working on the statue want to get the community involved, too. They will be seeking public input regarding the memorial in the near future to ensure that it makes the city proud.

Boseman was born and raised in Anderson until he left to study at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Soon after, he was swept up in the world of acting, starring as the Black Panther in the titular film as well as in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: End Game. He also played Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, and starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Editors' Picks

Boseman was just 43 years old when he passed away following a secret battle with colon cancer that lasted four years. Countless tributes to the actor have since poured in, including personal notes from his Marvel co-stars, director Ryan Coogler, and Michael B. Jordan.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Lil Durk Shares New Song “The Voice”: Stream
Chadwick Boseman
R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Actor Dies at 43
Blothar and Oderus
GWAR’s Blothar: Oderus Urungus Wouldn’t Have Wanted His Statue Next to a “Row of Losers”
Taylor Swift confederate statues racism tennessee political, photo by David Brendan Hall
Taylor Swift Calls for Permanent Removal of “Racist” Confederate Statues
GWAR JiZMak Da Gusha at Robert E Lee Statue
GWAR Drummer Visits Defaced Robert E. Lee Statue, Exclaims “F**k That Guy”: Watch
Oderus Statue
Petition Launched to Replace Statue of Robert E. Lee with GWAR’s Oderus Urungus in Richmond, Virginia
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments