Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Cheer Star Jerry Harris Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The FBI is investigating allegations that Harris solicited sex and nude photos from minors

by
on September 15, 2020, 12:25pm
cheer-jerry-harris-sexual-allegations-controversy-statement
Cheer star Jerry Harris

Cheer star Jerry Harris is currently under FBI investigation following accusations that he solicited sex and nude photos from minors. The TV personality refutes the claims.

As USA Today reported, the FBI executed a search warrant at Harris’ home in Naperville, Illinois on Monday. The agency was tipped off by Harris’ former employer Varsity Brands, a large company heavily involved in various facets of the cheerleading industry.

In a letter sent to police officials last month, Varsity said it was made aware of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations and felt obligated to report them. It has since terminated Harris’ employment.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” the company wrote.

Editors' Picks

The allegations in question were made by 14-year-old twin brothers. “In interviews with USA TODAY, the boys described a pattern of harassment, both online and at cheer competitions, that started when they were 13 and Harris was 19. They said it continued for more than a year.” Harris celebrated his 21st birthday this past August.

The Cheer star has maintained his innocence. “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” his rep told Variety on Tuesday. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Harris was known for his positive and effervescent attitude on Cheer, the popular Netflix docuseries that followed a Dallas-area cheerleading squad. He was later celebrated as a young Black gay icon and even covered the Oscars for the Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the lead-up to Election Day, Harris also recently appeared in an Instagram video with Joe Biden.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Song “Straws in the Wind”: Stream
Next Story
Brandi Carlile’s Cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World” Sums Up 2020: Watch
hoops break up sexual abuse assault underage
Hoops Break Up Following Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Former Member
culture abuse break up sexual misconduct allegations
Culture Abuse Break Up After Singer David Kelling Admits to Sexual Misconduct
burger-records-sexual-allegations-growlers-frights
Burger Records Employees, Artists Accused of Rampant Sexual Misconduct
Ansel Elgort, photo by Heather Kaplan
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Chris D'Elia sexual misconduct harassment underage girls soliciting nudes
Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Grooming Underage Girls [Update]
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.