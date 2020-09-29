Menu
Chicago House Legend Derrick Carter Launches Reverb Store to Sell His Personal Gear

The iconic DJ's collection of drum machines, synthesizers, compressors, and more are available for purchase

on September 29, 2020, 3:00pm
Derrick Carter reverb store personal gear collection
Derrick Carter, photo via artist

Over a three-decades long career, Chicago house DJ Derrick Carter has built up an enviable assemblage of gear. But now, the legendary producer is looking to pare down his personal audio laboratory — and you can reap the benefits. Carter has announced an official Reverb store loaded with over 100 pieces of gear from his personal collection.

“I’m not a mad scientist anymore. I have a process now, and having to bring the voltage up on this gear days before I start making music is a lot. My electric bill is upset with me,” Carter said in a press statement. “I hope it does find good homes and people are able to glean what they need out of it, just like I was able to glean what I needed out of it. I hope it sparks that mad scientist feeling in someone else.”

Some of the highlights of Carter’s store include a rare 1999 Ensoniq Fizmo Transwave digital synthesizer and a classic Roland TR-909 Rhythm Composer drum machine used on the Sound Patrol records and remixes from Carter’s own Classic Recordings. “Fun fact about this 909,” Carter revealed. “There’s a promoter who was putting together a rave and had Jeff Mills on his line up and I guess Jeff Mills needed a 909 for his performance and I let him borrow mine. So it’s my 909 that Jeff Mills also played on for a live show.”

Other highlights include a Roland TB-303 Bass Line synthesizer (“You won’t find one as pristine as this in any country, place, shape, or form unless you somehow manage to get a time machine”), a modified Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer synthesizer that includes MIDI, a pair of Akai MPC3000 Production Centers, and the Yamaha DX7IIFD synthesizer Carter used on 2012’s Squaredancing in a Roundhouse.

Carter’s Reverb store launches on September 30th, and you can check it out here. You can also watch a video of Carter touring the collection below.

