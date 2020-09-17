Menu
Chris Rock Blames Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for Pandemic

The veteran comedian said the Democrats focused too much on "5-year-old" Trump and his impeachment instead of the coronavirus

on September 17, 2020, 2:11pm
Chris Rock

Despite being a man-child prone to trivial temper tantrums, Donald Trump has remained mostly untouchable during his presidency, never once taking the fall for one of his many blunders. Late last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats tried to hold POTUS accountable in a grand impeachment process. However, for all its bells and whistles, their attempt ultimately went nowhere.

Now, in a new interview, Chris Rock has slammed Pelosi for focusing too much on those impeachment hearings instead of on the deadly coronavirus, which began taking hold in late February/early March. Trump, a child-like mouthpiece for the GOP, was not worth the time and effort, according to Rock, and he went on to directly blame Pelosi and her fellow Democratic politicians for letting the pandemic ravage the US.

“It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats,” the actor-comedian told the New York Times. “Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen.”

“You let the pandemic come in,” continued the 55-year-old Rock. “Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.” Rock then compared Trump to the main protagonist in The Last Emperor, a film about a child who becomes the ruler of China.

“Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old.” Rock added, “And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’” Rock isn’t entirely wrong in his argument.

Since the onset of the health crisis, 6 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 200,000 have died.

