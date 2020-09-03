Menu
Tunein Player
Editorial
Op-Eds, Hot Takes, or Long-Form Articles From Consequence's Finest

What’s Next for Cobra Kai?

On Season 3, Ali Mills, Hilary Swank, and Netflix's influence on the Karate Kid legend

by
on September 02, 2020, 9:42pm
What's Next for Cobra Kai?
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
view all

The future is bright for Cobra Kai. Two years after it first premiered on YouTube Red — ha, anyone remember YouTube Red? – The Karate Kid spinoff series is a pop culture phenomenon. Lesson learned? Never doubt the influence of Netflix.

For die-hard fans, this development is both aggravating and refreshing. As Johnny Lawrence might say, “Where the hell have you wimps been all this time?” But then again, as Daniel LaRusso might wisely counter, “More fans, more future.”

After all, without Netflix, there was no telling whether Cobra Kai would live past its forthcoming third season. If you recall, YouTube was in no place to commit to a fourth season, which means the doors would have most certainly closed on this dojo.

Editors' Picks

Given the response and the fact that the show has been No. 1 on Netflix all week, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg should be able to keep the legend going for quite awhile. Maybe even for six seasons as they originally planned.

With that in mind — and because so many of us have been waiting since Season 2 ended on that doozy of a cliffhanger last summer — we decided to look ahead and see what’s in store for Cobra Kai. But more importantly, what could be on the mat.

view all
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus
What’s Streaming on Netflix in August 2020
Seinpeaks
Fire and Festivus: Sein Peaks Brings Seinfeld to Twin Peaks
C2E2, Cosplay, Comic Books, Chicago, Convention, Con, Superheroes, Cobra Kai
The Karate Kid Spinoff Series Cobra Kai Moves to Netflix
Coronavirus Streaming Guide
Coronavirus Self-Care: How to Quarantine with Movies and TV
The Kids in the Hall
The Kids in the Hall Revived by Amazon for New Season
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments