What’s Next for Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

The future is bright for Cobra Kai. Two years after it first premiered on YouTube Red — ha, anyone remember YouTube Red? – The Karate Kid spinoff series is a pop culture phenomenon. Lesson learned? Never doubt the influence of Netflix.

For die-hard fans, this development is both aggravating and refreshing. As Johnny Lawrence might say, “Where the hell have you wimps been all this time?” But then again, as Daniel LaRusso might wisely counter, “More fans, more future.”



After all, without Netflix, there was no telling whether Cobra Kai would live past its forthcoming third season. If you recall, YouTube was in no place to commit to a fourth season, which means the doors would have most certainly closed on this dojo.

Given the response and the fact that the show has been No. 1 on Netflix all week, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg should be able to keep the legend going for quite awhile. Maybe even for six seasons as they originally planned.

With that in mind — and because so many of us have been waiting since Season 2 ended on that doozy of a cliffhanger last summer — we decided to look ahead and see what’s in store for Cobra Kai. But more importantly, what could be on the mat.