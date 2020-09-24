Menu
Come Together Mental Health Music Festival to Feature Jason Isbell, Jade Bird, Yola

Sound Mind Live will celebrate World Mental Health Day with Son Little, Shamir, and more

by
on September 24, 2020, 1:00pm
Yola, Jason Isbell, and Jade Bird, photos by Ben Kaye

Sound Mind Live has announced the “Come Together” Mental Health Music Festival, a livestream benefit supporting The National Alliance on Mental Illness and its COVID-19 services. Featuring expert panels and musical performances, the event will stream via the Relix YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on October 8th, World Mental Health Day.

Scheduled performers include Jason Isbell, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir, Son Little, American Authors, Smith & Myers, and Kiiara. Guest speakers from Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, and MusiCares will also discuss virtual mental health resources and support programs, as well as provide self-care tips for the pandemic era. Comedian Jordan Carlos will serve as host.

What’s more, break-out panels on mental health in the LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and music communities will take place before and after the event at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, and 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

Sound Mind Live is the Farm Aid of mental health, seeking to reduce the stigma around mental health while catalyzing social action around critical programs and services.

“Now is the time to break down walls of stigma surrounding mental health and elevate awareness of mental health resources at a time when support is more needed than ever,” said Chris Bullard, Director of SML. “This is the most important World Mental Health Day of our lifetime. We have experienced global collective grief like never before. Despite this, we can still come together through the power of music to heal these wounds, find hope, and support one another as we move on to more positive horizons in the future.”

Check out the lineup poster below, and tune into “Come Together” this World Mental Health Day on the Relix’s YouTube.

Sound Mind Come Together mental health music festival jason isbell jade bird yola shamir poster

