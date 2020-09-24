Menu
Corey Taylor Unveils “Culture Head” as Latest Single from Debut Solo Album: Stream

CMFT arrives on October 2nd

on September 24, 2020, 10:58am
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has unleashed the track “Culture Head” as the latest single from his forthcoming solo debut, CMFT. The song premiered on USA Network’s telecast of its WWE NXT wrestling series on Wednesday night, and a music video is available to watch now.

“Culture Head” follows the songs “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue”, which were unveiled upon the album’s announcement in late July, as well as “HWY 66”, which surfaced at the beginning of this month.

Thus far, the songs from CMFT have represented a wide range of sounds, from hip-hop to radio-friendly rock to outlaw country. “Culture Head” falls on the heavier end of the spectrum, firmly rooted in hard rock and metal.

The new single comes roughly a week after Taylor announced a full-production concert set to stream October 2nd, the same day as the release of CMFT. While no audience will be in attendance, the show will be filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles, with Taylor performing his solo debut in its entirety, as well as songs from his bands Slipknot and Stone Sour, plus some cover tunes. Tickets and bundle packages for the “Forum or Against ‘Em” streaming show are available at Taylor’s official website.

Watch the video for “Culture Head” below, and pre-order Corey Taylor’s debut solo album here.

