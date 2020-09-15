Corey Taylor, via Roadrunner Records

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor will celebrate the release of his debut solo album, CMFT, with a full-production streaming concert from The Forum in Los Angeles. The show, dubbed “Forum or Against ‘Em”, will broadcast on Friday, October 2nd, the same day the LP is released.

During the pay-per-view show, Taylor will perform CMFT in its entirety plus select cuts from his bands Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as a few cover songs.



“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people,” stated Taylor in a press release. “And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

Not only will the concert help Taylor promote his new album, it will also provide work to roughly 80 event staff, who will be needed to set up the arena show despite there being no fans in attendance. The production is a joint effort between Taylor’s management company, 5B Entertainment, and festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

“To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor — while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work — is an exciting step into the future,” commented Danny Wimmer. “We believe that Pay-Per-View is here to stay and we couldn’t think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor.”

In addition to Corey Taylor and his solo band, the show will feature a performance from the rock ‘n’ roll dance squad The Cherry Bombs, led by Taylor’s wife, Alicia Dove. Prior to the concert, a one-hour pre-show will include behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews.

Virtual tickets to show are available now for $15 each. Fans also have the option of bundling the ticket with a T-shirt or sweatshirt, and other memorabilia. There is even a virtual meet-and-greet option. All ticket packages are available here.

The concert will begin streaming at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on October 2nd, preceded by the one-hour pre-show. Watch the official trailer for the show below, and pre-order Corey Taylor’s debut solo album here.