Cro-Mags Premiere Video for “Between Wars”: Watch

Harley Flanagan and Michael Imperioli

Earlier this year, Cro-Mags released In the Beginning, their first full-length studio album in 20 years. One of the songs on the album, “Between Wars”, is also the title of a new independent film starring Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan and Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli. The legendary New York hardcore band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to unveil the music video for the track.

The film was briefly released to the Internet over the summer, but it is currently being shopped around to major streaming services. The movie centers around a Marine named Franny Malloy (played by Shaun Paul Costello), who struggles to re-enter civilian life after combat in Afghanistan.



Flanagan portrays a an old-school Bronx gangster named McManus, while Imperioli plays a Marine turned PTSD psychologist called Sarge.

The music video for “Between Wars”, a rare instrumental track from Cro-Mags, combines scenes from the movie with footage of Flanagan performing alongside a subway musician.

“This song was a lot of fun to work on as it gave me a chance to do something completely different,” explains Flanagan. “I recorded the song with just bass and drums, followed by all the arpeggiated guitar parts, and eventually I added the cellos and did Mongolian-style throat singing.”

The hardcore legend adds, “I was inspired to add the cellos when I first heard Carlos ‘Lamont’ Cooper playing in the NYC subway where he plays to make a living. Turns out he’s an ex-gangbanger from NJ. He’s had a hard life and although we have had very different experiences we have a lot of things in common; PTSD will do that.”

Imperioli remarks, “Harley’s involvement and performance in Between Wars is organic, natural and necessary. He fit into the role and the works like a glove. The life experience he brings to the project is authentic and true and he made us all raise our games.”

Watch the music video for “Between Wars” below, followed by a recent conversation between Flanagan, Imperioli, and the movie’s director, Tom Phillips. Cro-Mags’ new album, In the Beginning, is available here.