Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album and 2021 Tour Dates, Share “Phantom Days”: Stream

Melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity are returning with their first new album in four years, Moment, on November 20th. In anticipation, the Swedish band has shared the lead single, “Phantom Days”, and also announced a North American fall 2021 headlining tour with support from the decidedly obscure pairing of Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity.
Dark Tranquillity have been proliferating melodic death metal since 1991 and are masters of the style at this point. “Phantom Days” continues the momentum gathered with 2016’s Atoma, which was heralded as a return to form for the band. Fans of melo-death will soak this one up.
New guitarists Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) join the fold, and their contributions are immediately evident, with a strong solo anchoring the new song. Moment was recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.
Dark Tranquillity will support the new album with a 46-date tour of the US and Canada, set for to kick off in September 2021. It’s one of the first major metal tours to be booked with such advance notice. Even the band itself is cautiously optimistic that live music will be safe enough by then.
“It’s hard to even imagine this happening, given the global pause on touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dark Tranquillity remarked in a press release. “But [we] really hope so and it’s going to be very, very awesome. It’s been a while and it will be a while still, but we’re coming back to America. Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let’s make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again.”
Pre-order Moment via Amazon. Stream “Phantom Days” and check out the full list of tour dates, album art, and tracklist below.
Dark Tranquillity 2021 North American Tour Dates with Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity:
09/02 – Reading, PA Reverb
09/03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/04 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
09/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial de Quebec
09/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Babylon
09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
09/09 – London, ON Call @ The Office
09/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works
09/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/12 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
09/14 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot
09/15 – Joliet, Il @ The Forge
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews
09/18 – Minneapolis, MN The @ Cabooze
09/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
09/20 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
09/21 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
09/22 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
09/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/29 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
09/30 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey a Go-Go
10/01 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove
10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
10/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red
10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s
10/06 – Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway
10/07 – Tulsa, OK @ The Venue Shrine
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
10/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kelsey Theater
10/14 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
10/17 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
10/19 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
Moment Artwork:
Moment Tracklist:
01. Phantom Days 4:01
02. Transient 4:11
03. Identical to None 3:42
04. The Dark Unbroken 4:55
05. Remain in the Unknown 4:41
06. Standstill 4:11
07. Ego Deception 4:21
08. A Drawn Out Exit 4:01
09. Eyes of the World 3:51
10. Failstate 3:21
11. Empires Lost to Time 4:10
12. In Truth Divided 4:41