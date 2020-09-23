Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album and 2021 Tour Dates, Share “Phantom Days”: Stream

Dark Tranquillity, photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity are returning with their first new album in four years, Moment, on November 20th. In anticipation, the Swedish band has shared the lead single, “Phantom Days”, and also announced a North American fall 2021 headlining tour with support from the decidedly obscure pairing of Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity.

Dark Tranquillity have been proliferating melodic death metal since 1991 and are masters of the style at this point. “Phantom Days” continues the momentum gathered with 2016’s Atoma, which was heralded as a return to form for the band. Fans of melo-death will soak this one up.



New guitarists Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) join the fold, and their contributions are immediately evident, with a strong solo anchoring the new song. Moment was recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Dark Tranquillity will support the new album with a 46-date tour of the US and Canada, set for to kick off in September 2021. It’s one of the first major metal tours to be booked with such advance notice. Even the band itself is cautiously optimistic that live music will be safe enough by then.

“It’s hard to even imagine this happening, given the global pause on touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dark Tranquillity remarked in a press release. “But [we] really hope so and it’s going to be very, very awesome. It’s been a while and it will be a while still, but we’re coming back to America. Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let’s make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again.”

Pre-order Moment via Amazon. Stream “Phantom Days” and check out the full list of tour dates, album art, and tracklist below.

Dark Tranquillity 2021 North American Tour Dates with Obscura and Nailed to Obscurity:

09/02 – Reading, PA Reverb

09/03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/04 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

09/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial de Quebec

09/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Babylon

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

09/09 – London, ON Call @ The Office

09/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

09/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

09/14 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

09/15 – Joliet, Il @ The Forge

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews

09/18 – Minneapolis, MN The @ Cabooze

09/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

09/20 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

09/21 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

09/22 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/29 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

09/30 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey a Go-Go

10/01 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

10/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway

10/07 – Tulsa, OK @ The Venue Shrine

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

10/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kelsey Theater

10/14 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

10/17 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/19 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

Moment Artwork:

Moment Tracklist:

01. Phantom Days 4:01

02. Transient 4:11

03. Identical to None 3:42

04. The Dark Unbroken 4:55

05. Remain in the Unknown 4:41

06. Standstill 4:11

07. Ego Deception 4:21

08. A Drawn Out Exit 4:01

09. Eyes of the World 3:51

10. Failstate 3:21

11. Empires Lost to Time 4:10

12. In Truth Divided 4:41