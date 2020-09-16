Dee Snider Slams “Moronic” Anti-Maskers Who Shouted Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Dee Snider (photo by John Raptis), Anti-Maskers (via Twitter)

Dee Snider has blasted a group of anti-maskers who stormed into a Target store in Florida while shouting along to the Twisted Sister classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. The band’s legendary frontman dubbed them “selfish assholes”.

Snider recently voiced his disdain for Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while speaking with us over Zoom. “The president’s response [and] the White House response has been to politicize [the pandemic] and to separate us more, and make it about politics, instead of joining together and helping each other,” the singer told us.



On Tuesday night, Snider shared a video of a bunch of people who marched into a Target and urged shoppers to take off their masks, all while blasting and shouting along to “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” In his Twitter post, Snider wrote, “No… these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit.”

As Snider explained to us, he’s incredibly concerned about the lasting impact of the pandemic on people in the arts and other vocations. “The potential for the destruction of independent art, in total — records, films, concerts — anything independent … any kind of startup where people are funding and fighting their way to doing it on their own, is in danger of being obliterated,” warned the singer.

Snider recently released a concert album and Blu-ray/DVD titled For the Love of Metal Live, which is available here. See his tweet and watch our conversation with the rock icon below.

And do Dee Snider (and us all) a favor, and wear a face mask.

