What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2020

The Mandalorian

Disney+ is doing their own thing for October 2020.

The Mouse House is mostly opting out of spooky season for some truly out-of-this-world events. There’s the series premiere of The Right Stuff and the highly anticipated sophomore season of their Emmy-winning Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian.



Beyond that, Disney+ is adding a few big titles to their catalogue, specifically Maleficent, X2: X-Men United, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and — watch out — Cheaper by the Dozen 2. They’re also getting the 31st season of The Simpsons. How about that.

For those bummed out there are very little Halloween treats — including their dusty diamond-in-the-rough special Halloween Treats — it should be noted that they already have plenty of ghoulish content on the service. Yes, that means Halloweentown.

Check out the entire list below. However, if you’re looking for more adult selections, you can check out what Huluween is all about and stay tuned to see what’s hitting HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and Netflix.

Don’t have Disney+? You can sign up now for a three-month trial!

What’s Coming

Available October 1st

Maleficent

Available October 2nd

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Disney Plus Originals

Zenimation Extended Edition

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney – Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True – Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”

Available October 9th

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2: X-Men United

Disney Plus Originals

The Right Stuff – Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel” and Episode 102 – “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True – Episode 309 – “Cooking”

One Day At Disney – Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Available October 16th

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Disney Plus Originals

Clouds

The Right Stuff – Episode 103 – “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney – Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps

Weird But True – Episode 310 – “Explorers”

Available October 23rd

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India from Above (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney Plus Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman

The Big Fib – New Episodes 116 – 130

The Right Stuff – Episode 104 – “Advent”

Weird But True – Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney – Episode 147- “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

Available October 30th

Disney the Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Disney Plus Originals

The Mandalorian

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff – Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True – Episode 312 – “Camping”

One Day At Disney – Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”