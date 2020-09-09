Djo (aka Joe Keery) Unveils New Song “Keep Your Head Up”: Stream

Djo, photo by Maika Monroe

Joe Keery introduced us to his Djo musical moniker last year with his debut album, Twenty Twenty. Today, the Stranger Things actor returns with a new single encouraging you to “Keep Your Head Up”.

A funky psych-pop tune that nods to George Clinton, the track aligns Djo with fellow experimental contemporaries like Jacob Collier. A heavy beat with a fat synth drone loop under a cacophony of dancing piano notes, swinging horns, and dazzling electronics in an intoxicating if heady mix. “Got to love yourself/ Go ahead touch yourself,” Keery sings on the opening verse. “Take that time alone before your heart belongs to someone else.”



Take a listen via the “Keep Your Head Up” visualizer below.

Keery will join The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne today (Wednesday, September 9th) in a conversation today on The Talkhouse’s Instagram. Tune in on IGTV at 6:00 p.m. ET. You can also catch a Reddit AMA with Keery and his Djo partner Adam Thein on the r/indieheads subreddit at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, September 10th.

“Keep Your Head Up” Artwork: