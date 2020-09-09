Menu
Djo (aka Joe Keery) Unveils New Song “Keep Your Head Up”: Stream

The Stranger Things actor follows his 2019 debut album, Twenty Twenty, with a funky new cut

by
on September 09, 2020, 12:14pm
Joe Keery djo new song keep your head up stream
Djo, photo by Maika Monroe

Joe Keery introduced us to his Djo musical moniker last year with his debut album, Twenty Twenty. Today, the Stranger Things actor returns with a new single encouraging you to “Keep Your Head Up”.

A funky psych-pop tune that nods to George Clinton, the track aligns Djo with fellow experimental contemporaries like Jacob Collier. A heavy beat with a fat synth drone loop under a cacophony of dancing piano notes, swinging horns, and dazzling electronics in an intoxicating if heady mix. “Got to love yourself/ Go ahead touch yourself,” Keery sings on the opening verse. “Take that time alone before your heart belongs to someone else.”

Take a listen via the “Keep Your Head Up” visualizer below.

Keery will join The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne today (Wednesday, September 9th) in a conversation today on The Talkhouse’s Instagram. Tune in on IGTV at 6:00 p.m. ET. You can also catch a Reddit AMA with Keery and his Djo partner Adam Thein on the r/indieheads subreddit at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, September 10th.

“Keep Your Head Up” Artwork:

joe keery Djo - _Keep Your Head Up_ Single Artwork

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

