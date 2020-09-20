Menu
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to RBG: “She Was Small in Stature but Even the Tallest Looked Up to Her”

Also see tributes from Pearl Jam, Hayley Williams, Margo Price, and Janelle Monáe

by
on September 19, 2020, 10:04pm
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, photo via Time Magazine

Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Margo Price, and several other musicians have joined Stevie Nicks in paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her,” Parton said in a statement post to social media. “Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton.”

“A life that was the very definition of service,” wrote the members of Pearl Jam. “May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward.”

“Major thanks to this badass,” remarked Williams. “Rest in peace & power #RBG now, let’s all PLEASE just fucking vote! I feel especially inclined to mention how much our reproductive rights are at stake – please excuse me for the dramatics but i don’t want to be a handmaid in this lifetime. LET’S VOTE.”

Price struck a similar tone to Williams, writing: “We have lost a feminist icon and a just and historical leader. Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your passion and your fight to hang on for us all… Let’s rise against anyone trying to fuck with our democracy in her name.”

Find these tributes and more below.

Ginsburg passed away Friday, September 19th, at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer. When it came to music, Ginsburg was an avid fan of the opera and even had a small speaking part in a 2016 production of La Fille du Régiment at the Washington Opera. In light of her passing, the New York Times spoke to opera director Francesca Zambello, who called Ginsburg “our greatest advocate and our greatest spokesperson.”

RBG forever 💕

