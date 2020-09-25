Dream Theater at New York's Beacon Theatre, photo by Johnny Perilla

Dream Theater have announced Distant Memories, a new live album and concert film recorded in London back in February 2020. It’s due for release on November 27th, and the progressive-metal legends have shared a clip of “Pale Blue Dot” from the video.

The album captures the band on tour in support of 2019’s Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Metropolis Part 2 – Scenes From a Memory. The title Distant Memories can refer both to the album’s content and the fact that it seems so very long ago, despite the performances at the Apollo in London taking place right before the pandemic hit.



“Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, Distant Memories – Live In London very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February,” guitarist John Petrucci said in a press release.

Dream Theater have always treated their many live albums with as much care and passion as a studio release, if not more so, often rolling out video to supplement the recording. Distant Memories is no different, marking the band’s first live record since 2014’s Breaking the Fourth Wall, and comes in a plethora of formats: digital; a 3-CD and 2-DVD multibox; a 3-CD and 2-Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase; a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2-Blu-Ray + 2-DVD artbook; and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components also feature “behind the scenes” footage of the band prior to the shows.

Meanwhile, Petrucci and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy reunited for their first music together in 10 years, collaborating on the guitarist’s upcoming solo album, Terminal Velocity.

Pre-order Distant Memories – Live in London via Century Media or Amazon. Watch the clip of “Pale Blue Dot” and checkout the album art and tracklist below.

Distant Memories – Live in London Artwork:

Distant Memories – Live in London Tracklist:

01. Untethered Angel

02. A Nightmare to Remember

03. Fall Into the Light

04. Barstool Warrior

05. In the Presence of Enemies – Part 1

06. Pale Blue Dot

07. Scenes Live Intro

08. Scene One: Regression

09. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: II. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit’s End

21. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)