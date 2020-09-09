Eartheater Taps Into Her Emotional Core with New Song “Volcano”: Stream

Eartheater, photo by Sam Clarke

Visual artist and experimental music producer Eartheater is gearing up to release her new album, Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, on October 2nd. That release date is inching closer, so she’s shared a brand new single today called “Volcano” to make the wait a little more bearable.

This is the third single the Queens-based artist has shared from Phoenix, following “How To Fight” and “Below The Clavicle”. But according to Eartheater, it’s “Volcano” that’s arguably the most important of all three as it’s the so-called album centerpiece and arguably her most emotionally honest cut to date.



“Volcano” is a stunning track unlike anything else Eartheater has released before. Surrounded by a mix of bare acoustic guitar, staccato piano, and trickling percussion, she uses the nearly five-minute-long runtime to see where her voice can take her. For Eartheater, that means layering vocal parts into soaring falsettos, guttering notes in a lower register, and transparent lyrics that she delivers with an affecting emotional cadence. It’s a beautiful, intricate listen that warrants your full attention.

Stream the single below.

Phoenix spans 13 tracks in total, including collaborations with experimental duo LEYA and a proper chamber orchestra. Pre-orders are currently ongoing.