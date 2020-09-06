Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Eddie Vedder Joins Instagram to Teach People How to Vote By Mail

"I’m about to go POSTAL!" the Pearl Jam frontman jokes

by
on September 06, 2020, 10:39am
Eddie Vedder instagram Pearl Jam social media vote politics
Eddie Vedder, photo via Instagram

Eddie Vedder has joined Instagram, and he’s already putting his new account to good use.

Earlier this week, the Pearl Jam frontman made his first-ever post on the social media platform by branding it with his initials. Without wasting anytime, he then got to work posting an instructional series of photos to Instagram showing fans how to vote by mail in the upcoming US election.

“GOOD MORNING. Hope you’re all well and hanging tough in these extraordinary times. Me, myself? I’m about to go POSTAL!” he said in his first selfie. “Lest there by any confusion, here is how simple, secure, and verifiable it is to Vote By Mail… In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”

Vedder shared eight different pictures of himself detailing the step-by-step process of voting by mail. Taken in July, the photos feature the official ballot for the August primary in Seattle — where Vedder lives — as well as the official voters guide, a how-to bubbling diagram, envelope sealing instructions, and the signature process used to verify the ballot. He also made a note that no postage is necessary to send a ballot via mail.

You can register to vote and request an absentee ballot here. Of course, part of the voting experience is encouraging others to do the same. So Vedder ended the series on a positive note by highlighting that the digital “I voted!” sticker is offered online and can be posted to social media.

“Wear it proud,” he wrote. “You’ve just participated in the SINGLE GREATEST FORM OF NON-VIOLENT PROTEST. Your voice will be heard. And speaking as a bit of a singer myself, I know that can be a pretty good feeling.”

Editors' Picks

While fans won’t be able to get their Pearl Jam live fix until 2021, they can revisit Vedder’s various digital moments from earlier this year, including his guest appearance on Lily Cornell’s mental health web series, his essay reflecting on “unconscious racism”, and an uncensored version of the “Jeremy” music video.

View this post on Instagram

This end up.. Foolproof!   Whomever is attempting to make this process unclear or ripe for fraud should not be trusted. In Pearl Jam we had to request Absentee Ballots going back to 1992 cause we were always away from home touring. Now the state of Washington has been doing across the board Vote by Mail for over a decade. M.I.T. did a major comprehensive study of Mail in Ballots in the U.S. covering the last twenty years.  Hundreds of millions of votes.  They found the percentage of false or forged ballots to be .00006 percent. Please, let’s not be confused by the rhetoric being used by certain folks who apparently want less people to vote. Or would rather that you risk your own health and the safety of others when you could be using this tested, tried and true method that’s worked for years.

A post shared by Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder) on

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
SNL to Re-Air Chadwick Boseman-Hosted Episode This Evening
Pearl Jam's 2000 performance at Roskilde
Pearl Jam Pay Tribute to Victims of Roskilde Tragedy on 20th Anniversary
Pearl Jam Live Concert Review Photo Gallery
Pearl Jam in Photos: A Live Review Retrospective
How Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution into Rock and Roll Lifers
Pearl Jam
Ranking: Every Pearl Jam Album From Worst to Best
Pearl Jam - Vs.
Pearl Jam’s Vs. Remains the Sound of a Band Raging Against Its Own Success
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments