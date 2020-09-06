Eddie Vedder Joins Instagram to Teach People How to Vote By Mail

Eddie Vedder, photo via Instagram

Eddie Vedder has joined Instagram, and he’s already putting his new account to good use.

Earlier this week, the Pearl Jam frontman made his first-ever post on the social media platform by branding it with his initials. Without wasting anytime, he then got to work posting an instructional series of photos to Instagram showing fans how to vote by mail in the upcoming US election.



“GOOD MORNING. Hope you’re all well and hanging tough in these extraordinary times. Me, myself? I’m about to go POSTAL!” he said in his first selfie. “Lest there by any confusion, here is how simple, secure, and verifiable it is to Vote By Mail… In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”

Vedder shared eight different pictures of himself detailing the step-by-step process of voting by mail. Taken in July, the photos feature the official ballot for the August primary in Seattle — where Vedder lives — as well as the official voters guide, a how-to bubbling diagram, envelope sealing instructions, and the signature process used to verify the ballot. He also made a note that no postage is necessary to send a ballot via mail.

You can register to vote and request an absentee ballot here. Of course, part of the voting experience is encouraging others to do the same. So Vedder ended the series on a positive note by highlighting that the digital “I voted!” sticker is offered online and can be posted to social media.

“Wear it proud,” he wrote. “You’ve just participated in the SINGLE GREATEST FORM OF NON-VIOLENT PROTEST. Your voice will be heard. And speaking as a bit of a singer myself, I know that can be a pretty good feeling.”

While fans won’t be able to get their Pearl Jam live fix until 2021, they can revisit Vedder’s various digital moments from earlier this year, including his guest appearance on Lily Cornell’s mental health web series, his essay reflecting on “unconscious racism”, and an uncensored version of the “Jeremy” music video.