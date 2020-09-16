Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Eels Announce New Album Earth to Dora, Share “Are We Alright Again”: Stream

Mark Oliver Everett and co.'s 13th full-length drops next month

by
on September 16, 2020, 10:12am
eels-earth-dora-are-we-all-right-new-release-stream
Eels, photo by Gus Black

Eels have announced their 13th (!) studio album: Earth to Dora is set to arrive October 30th via E Works/[PIAS].

The follow-up to 2018’s The Deconstruction was recorded at the band’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Longtime frontman Mark Oliver Everett (a.k.a. “E”), oversaw the production, in addition to performing alongside Koool G Murder, The Chet, and P-Boo.

In a statement about how the new full-length was made, Everett explained, “These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything.” Acknowledging the tumultuous times we live in, he added, “I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to.”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Earth to Dora features the two surprise summer singles “Who You Say You Are” and “Baby Let’s Make It Real”. As a third teaser, Eels are now sharing “Are We Alright Again”. Its title is a fitting one, considering the track was written right “in the thick of the early pandemic days,” per Everett. He described it as a “kind of quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have.” Hear the jaunty tune below via its kaleidoscopic, clown-filled visualizer.

Pre-orders for the new Eels album have begun.

Earth to Dora Artwork:

eels earth dora album cover Eels Announce New Album Earth to Dora, Share Are We Alright Again: Stream

Earth to Dora Tracklist:
01. Anything For Boo
02. Are We Alright Again
03. Who You Say You Are
04. Earth To Dora
05. Dark And Dramatic
06. Are You Fucking Your Ex
07. The Gentle Souls
08. Of Unsent Letters
09. I Got Hurt
10. OK
11. Baby Let’s Make It Real
12. Waking Up

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Rise Against Unveil New Song “Broken Dreams, Inc.” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream
Next Story
Lady A Files Countersuit Against Band Formerly Known as Lady Antebellum
Fates Warning
Fates Warning Announce New Album Long Day Good Night, Unleash Single “Scars”: Stream
stream-eels-baby-lets-make-it-real-new-song
Eels Return with Surprise New Single “Baby Let’s Make It Real”: Stream
Sevendust
Sevendust Announce New Album Blood & Stone
All Them Witches song premiere
All Them Witches Announce New Album, Premiere New Song “Saturnine & Iron Jaw”: Stream
Demons & Wizards Interview
Demons & Wizards’ Jon Schaffer and Hansi Kürsch Talk New Album, Future Plans, and More
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.