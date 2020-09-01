Menu
Eels Share New Song “Who You Say You Are”: Stream

The B-side to a new 7-inch single featuring last month's "Baby Let's Make It Real"

by
on September 01, 2020, 12:24pm
eels weels who you say you are new song stream lyric video 7-inch singleho you say you are new song stream lyric video 7-inch single
Eels, photo by Gus Black

Last month, Eels returned with their surprise single “Baby Let’s Make It Real”. It turns out the project’s first track since 2018’s The Deconstruction is actually the A-side to a new 7-inch single. Today, the Mark Oliver Everett-led outfit has unveiled the B-side, “Who You Say You Are”.

Like “Baby Let’s Make It Real”, “Who You Say You Are” is a mellow love song. Where the A-side finds E ready to make the jump, however, the B-side finds him a mite bit unsure about his paramour. Over a few wallowing guitar notes, he sings, “Are you who I think you are/ Someone I’ll know for long/ Or someone who doesn’t deserve/ A song.”

“Here’s a way to forget your troubles for two minutes and 55 seconds,” E said of “Who You Say You Are”. “Listen to this song and think about my problems instead. You’re welcome!”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Check out the track below. Meanwhile, Eels’ Baby Let’s Make It Real” b/w “Who You Say You Are” green vinyl 7-inch is out September 9th and limited to just 500 copies. Snag yours at the official Eels webstore.

“Who You Say You Are” Artwork:

Eels who you say you are new song cover art

