Elton John Announces Enormous Career-Spanning Box Set, Shares Previously Unreleased “Sing Me No Sad Songs”: Stream

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

Elton John has announced a massive, career-spanning box set titled Elton: Jewel Box. Due out November 13th, the eight-disc collection was curated by John himself and boasts all sorts of rarities, B-sides, and fan favorites. As a preview, he’s sharing a previously unreleased track from 1969 called “Sing Me No Sad Songs”.

The 148-song (!) set is split into four main sections, “Deep Cuts”, “B-Sides”, “Rarities”, and And This Is Me… The first two discs aptly feature deep cuts that are supposedly personal favorites of John’s, while the next three discs comprise of rarities categorized chronologically: Rarities Part One 1965-1968, Rarities Part Two 1968, and Rarities Part Three 1968-1971. That’s where the sprightly “Sing Me No Sad Songs” is pulled from, which you can take a listen to below.



Discs six and seven compile B-sides from 1976 through 2005, 17 of which were previously only available on vinyl. And lastly, And This Is Me… contains songs mentioned by name in The Rocket Man’s own acclaimed autobiography Me, which is getting an updated paperback release to coincide with this box set collection.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure,” John said in a statement. “Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific [lyricist] Bernie [Taupin] and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.”

The five-time Grammy winner continued:

“I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed box set. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.”

Jewel Box is being released in a bunch of different formats, including an eight-CD box set packaged with a hardcover book full of photos and commentary from John himself. There’s also a four-LP set, a three-LP set, and a two-LP version, as well as a digital release through streaming services. Pre-orders are now live.

Elton: Jewel Box Tracklist:

CD1: Deep Cuts

01. Monkey Suit

02. Where To Now St Peter?

03. Mellow

04. The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)

05. Chameleon

06. Gone To Shiloh

07. We All Fall in Love Sometimes

08. Too Low for Zero

09. The Power With Little Richard

10. All That I’m Allowed

11. The Bridge

12. The New Fever Waltz

13. Stone’s Throw From Hurtin’

14. The North

15. Hoop of Fire

16. Boogie Pilgrim

CD2: Deep Cuts

01. Ticking

02. Crystal

03. All Quiet on the Western Front

04. Tell Me When the Whistle Blows

05, Freaks in Love

06. Never Too Old (to Hold Somebody)

07. The Emperor’s New Clothes

08. House

09. (Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket

10. Understanding Women

11. Shoot Down the Moon

12. Have Mercy on the Criminal

13. Blues for Baby and Me

14. My Quicksand

15. Street Kids

CD3: Rarities Part One 1965-1968

01. Come Back Baby Bluesology

02. Mr. Frantic Bluesology

03. Scarecrow (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

04. A Dandelion Dies in the Wind’ (Piano Demo)

05. Velvet Fountain (Piano Demo)

06. A Little Love Goes a Long Way (Piano Demo)

07. If You Could See Me Now (Piano Demo)

08. Mr. Lightning Strikerman (Piano Demo)

09. Countryside Love Affair (Piano Demo)

10. I Could Never Fall in Love With Anybody Else (Piano Demo)

11. I Get a Little Bit Lonely (Piano Demo)

12. The Witch’s House (Piano Demo)

13. Get Out of This Town (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

14. Year of the Teddy Bear (Piano Demo)

15. Where It’s At (Piano/Percussion Demo)

16. Who’s Gonna Love You (Piano/Percussion Demo)

17. Nina (Band Version)

18. Angel Tree (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

19. Here’s to the Next Time (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

20. Thank You for All Your Loving (Band Version)

21. Watching the Planes Go By (Band Version)

22. When the First Tear Shows (Arranged Band Version)

23. Tartan Coloured Lady (Arranged Band Version)

CD4: Rarities Part Two 1968

01. Hourglass (Band Version)

02. 71-75 New Oxford Street (Band Demo)

03. Turn to Me: (Arranged Band Version)

04. Reminds Me of You (Piano Demo)

05. I Can’t Go on Living Without You (Arranged Band Version)

06, And the Clock Goes Round (Piano Demo)

07. When I Was Tealby Abbey (Piano Demo)

08. I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me (Piano Demo)

09. Trying to Hold On to a Love That’s Dying (Piano Demo)

10. Sitting Doing Nothing (Band Version)

11. Regimental Sgt. Zippo (Band Version)

12. Cry Willow Cry (Band Demo)

13. There Is Still a Little Love (Band Demo)

14. If I Asked You (Band Demo)

15. Skyline Pigeon (Piano Demo)

16. Two of a Kind (Arranged Band Version)

17. The Girl on Angel Pavement (Arranged Band Version)

18. Smokestack Children (Arranged Band Version)

19. Baby I Miss You (Band Demo)

20. All Across the Havens (Piano/Guitar Demo)

21. Bonnie’s Gone Away (Piano/Guitar Demo)

22. Just an Ordinary Man (Piano Demo)

23. There’s Still Time for Me (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

CD5: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971

01. The Tide Will Turn for Rebecca (Piano Demo)

02. Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop) (Bread And Beer Band)

03. Breakdown Blues (Bread And Beer Band)

04. Taking the Sun From My Eyes (Arranged Band Version)

05. It’s Me That You Need (Band Demo)

06. Sing Me No Sad Songs (Band Demo)

07. The Flowers Will Never Die (Piano Demo)

08. In the Morning (Band Demo)

09. Open Your Eyes to the Sun (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

10. One Time, Sometime or Never (Band Demo)

11. Slow Fade to Blue (Piano/Guitar Demo)

12. Rolling Western Union (Piano Demo)

13. My Father’s Gun (Piano Demo)

14. Amoreena (Piano Demo)

15. Burn Down the Mission (Piano Demo)

16. Razor Face (Piano Demo)

17. Madman Across the Water (Piano Demo)

18. Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

19. All the Nasties (Piano Demo)

CD6: B Sides Part One 1976-1984

01. Snow Queen

02. Conquer the Sun

03. Cartier

04. White Man Danger

05. Tactics

06. Steal Away Child

07. Love so Cold

08. Les Aveux

09. Donner Pour Donner

10. J’veux D’la Tendresse

11. Fools in Fashion

12. Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You

13. Tortured

14. Hey Papa Legba

15. Take Me Down to the Ocean

16. Where Have All the Good Times Gone? (Alternate Mix)

17. The Retreat

18. Choc Ice Goes Mental

19. A Simple Man

CD7: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005

01. Lonely Boy

02. Highlander

03. Billy and the Kids

04. Lord of the Flies

05. Rope Around a Fool

06. Medicine Man

07. I Know Why I’m in Love

08. Big Man in a Little Suit

09. God Never Came Here

10. The North Star

11. Did Anybody Sleep With Joan of Arc

12. So Sad the Renegade

13. A Little Peace

14. Keep it a Mystery

15. How’s Tomorrow

16. Peter’s Song

17. Things Only Get Better With Love

CD8: And This Is Me…

01. Empty Sky

02. Lady Samantha

03. Border Song

04. My Father’s Gun

05. All the Nasties

06. I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself

07. Philadelphia Freedom

08. Song for Guy

09. Sartorial Eloquence

10. Elton’s Song

11. Cold as Christmas (In the Middle of the Year)

12. I Fall Apart

13. Amazes Me

14. The Last Song

15. American Triangle

16. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again