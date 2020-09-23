Elton John Reschedules “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” in North America for 2022

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

This past spring, Elton John was forced to postpone the upcoming leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to the pandemic. But the show must go on, and he’s now successfully rescheduled most of those tour dates.

Originally set for later this year, his “Farewell” itinerary has now been pushed back to 2021 and 2022. The European and UK leg of the tour will launch on September 1st, 2021, and includes concerts in Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, London, and Dublin.



As for Sir Elton’s rescheduled North American dates, those are set to begin January 19th, 2022. That trek features shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, New York, St. Paul, Louisville, and Miami.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” the Grammy winner wrote on social media. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

“Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever,” added the 73-year-old. “I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon.”

According to a statement, “ticket-holders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.”

Find the fully updated “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” itinerary below. To purchase tickets for yourself, head here.

In related news, next month The Rocket Man will be interviewed by Sean Lennon as part of a new BBC documentary tribute to John Lennon. He will also soon release a truly massive box set featuring loads of rarities and B-sides.

Elton John 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

09/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

09/04 – Berlin, DE 2 Mercedes Benz Arena

09/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

09/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

09/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

09/21 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

09/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/26 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

10/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/06 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Joride

10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/27 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/03 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena

12/04 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena

12/06 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

12/09 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

12/10 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena