Elton John Reschedules “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” in North America for 2022

This past spring, Elton John was forced to postpone the upcoming leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to the pandemic. But the show must go on, and he’s now successfully rescheduled most of those tour dates.
Originally set for later this year, his “Farewell” itinerary has now been pushed back to 2021 and 2022. The European and UK leg of the tour will launch on September 1st, 2021, and includes concerts in Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, London, and Dublin.
As for Sir Elton’s rescheduled North American dates, those are set to begin January 19th, 2022. That trek features shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, New York, St. Paul, Louisville, and Miami.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” the Grammy winner wrote on social media. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”
“Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever,” added the 73-year-old. “I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon.”
According to a statement, “ticket-holders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.”
Find the fully updated “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” itinerary below. To purchase tickets for yourself, head here.
In related news, next month The Rocket Man will be interviewed by Sean Lennon as part of a new BBC documentary tribute to John Lennon. He will also soon release a truly massive box set featuring loads of rarities and B-sides.
Elton John 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
09/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
09/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
09/04 – Berlin, DE 2 Mercedes Benz Arena
09/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
09/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
09/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
09/21 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
09/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/26 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
10/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/06 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Joride
10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/27 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/03 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
12/04 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
12/06 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
12/09 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
12/10 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena