Eminem Says Home Intruder Admitted He Was “There To Kill Him”

Matthew Hughes' mugshot

A man who broke into Eminem’s Detroit home earlier this year reportedly told the rapper that he was “there to kill him.”

Matthew Hughes, 27, appeared in a Michigan court on Wednesday, facing a felony charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. If convicted, he could receive up to five years in prison.



According to Click Detroit, security footage shown in court captured Hughes sneaking around Eminem’s home and throwing a paving stone through his back window, allowing him to gain entry inside. Eminem was awoken when his alarm system went off and confronted Hughes in his living room. Hughes was then “detained” by Eminem’s security guards, who heard the commotion and ran inside.

Officer Adam Hackstock and Detective Dan Quinn testified in court that Hughes told Eminem that he broke into his house with the purpose of killing him. Eminem himself was not present for the hearing.

Hughes was previously arrested and charged in June 2019 after being caught trespassing on two properties he believed to be owned by Eminem (neither actually were). He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay fines totaling $1,400. Hughes is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court later this month.