Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Father of the Bride Cast Reunites for Virtual Netflix “Sequel”: Watch

Plus they were joined by Robert DeNiro, Florence Pugh, and more

by
on September 26, 2020, 4:55pm
Father of the Bride cast reunite reunion table read Part 3 ish (YouTube)
Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) (YouTube)

The cast of Father of the Bride reunited for the first time in 25 years (!) on Friday. The all-star group of actors got back together for Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), a “special sequel” that caught up with the Banks family over a Zoom call for a wedding-related announcement.

Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short, and George Newbern all looked delighted to see one another again for the 25-minute performance.

There to host for the modern family gathering was Reese Witherspoon. And because the miniature sequel is supposed to take places years down the road, the ensemble was expanded to include several new faces, with Alexandra Shipp, Ben Platt, Florence Pugh, and Robert DeNiro all joining the fold. We won’t spoil anything, but make sure to watch until the very end of the clip — there’s a special musical performance that will make your heart swell.

Watch the full video below.

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) was organized by Netflix with the aim to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that serves meals to children, families, seniors, and frontline workers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Viewers who would like to chip in can donate at the organization’s website.

Editors' Picks

This is the latest in a string of delightful virtual reunions that have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic. Already this year, the cast of movies like Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Ghostbusters, and Princess Bride got back together to film extensive table reads, reflect on old memories, and bring friends together during a time of social distancing.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
The Title to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Sequel is Absolutely Glorious