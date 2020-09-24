Father of the Bride Cast to Reunite for Netflix “Sequel”

Father of the Bride (Buena Vista Pictures)

Get ready to spend the weekend with the Banks. On Friday, Netflix, Facebook, and YouTube will host a reunion with the cast of Father of the Bride for a special charity event to benefit World Central Kitchen. In anticipation, they’ve dropped two teaser trailers that suggest we’re in for a very fun and very crowded video call.

How crowded? Well, according to the credits in the second trailer, we’ll be seeing Steve Martin, aka George Banks; Diane Keaton, aka Nina Banks; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, aka Annie Banks-MacKenzie; Kieran Culkin, aka Matty Banks; George Newbern, aka Bryan MacKenzie; and, yes, Martin Short, aka Franck Eggelhoffer.



As for the occasion, it’s possible we’ll be seeing Father of the Groom. In the first teaser, we see George (Martin) sorting through his e-mail — gotta love that his desktop background is a black and white photo of the poster from the 1991 remake — to which he eventually clicks open an e-mail from his son, Matty: “Dad are you coming to the video call? And yes… I checked, it doesn’t cost anything so accept the calendar invite, okay?”

We’ll find out if George accepts the call when Father of the Bride Part 3(ish) premieres this Friday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT via Netflix, Facebook, or YouTube. If so, it would be the first time we’ve seen the Banks together since 1995’s Father of the Bride Part II, a film that’s honestly not as bad as its reputation suggests.

Watch both teasers below, followed by the original trailer.