Fleet Foxes Announce New Album Shore, Due Out Tomorrow

The surprise LP coincides with the Autumnal Equinox

by
on September 21, 2020, 11:15am
Fleet Foxes announce new album Shore
Fleet Foxes, photo by Emily Johnston

Surprise! Fleet Foxes are celebrating the fall season with a new album called Shore, and it’s due out tomorrow, September 22nd.

Unlike most albums, which go live on streaming services at midnight the night of their release, the indie folk institution will be unveiling the new LP at 13:31 universal coordinated time (9:31 a.m. EST): the exact moment the Autumnal Equinox goes into effect. The follow-up to their 2017 album Crack-Up will be accompanied by a 55-minute short film, also called Shore, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal.

The band began cryptically teasing Shore on Sunday evening, around the same time some perceptive fans in France spotted official posters confirming the album’s name and release date. Fleet Foxes have yet to share a tracklist or cover art, but the two most recent posts on their Instagram feature snippets of new material.

Yesterday’s Instagram post was mainly instrumental guitar playing, but the clip attached to this morning’s announcement features vocals from a 21-year-old singer-songwriter named Uwade. She only has one song available online — a beautifully brisk track called “Nostalgia” — so it’ll be fascinating to see what the full Fleet Foxes collaboration entails.

Technically, frontman Robin Pecknold has been previewing this album for well over a year now. Back in January 2019, he posted some early demos of Shore songs on his Instagram feed, and then last month he performed a new song called “Featherweight” during a livestream.

Keep an eye on fleetfoxes.co for more details on Shore.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday

A post shared by Fleet Foxes (@fleetfoxes) on

 

