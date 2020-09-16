GoFundMe Campaign Launched for Naked Raygun’s Pierre Kezdy

Naked Raygun's Pierre Kezdy, photo via Riot Fest

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched for Naked Raygun bassist Pierre Kezdy as he battles numerous medical issues, including multiple forms of cancer.

A veteran of the Chicago punk rock music scene, Kezdy has served as Naked Raygun’s bassist since 1985. He is also a founding member of the shot-lived, but influential punk band Strike Under and also played in Pegboy and Arsenal.



Unfortunately, the aforementioned medical issues have left Kezdy unable to work, and his family “has struggled to keep up with the escalating medical costs.” Proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign will go towards easing the financial burden for Kezdy and his family during this difficult time. You can donate here.