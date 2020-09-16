Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

GoFundMe Campaign Launched for Naked Raygun’s Pierre Kezdy

Kezdy is battling multiple health issues, including cancer

by
on September 16, 2020, 9:42am
Naked Raygun's Pierre Kezdy
Naked Raygun's Pierre Kezdy, photo via Riot Fest

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched for Naked Raygun bassist Pierre Kezdy as he battles numerous medical issues, including multiple forms of cancer.

A veteran of the Chicago punk rock music scene, Kezdy has served as Naked Raygun’s bassist since 1985. He is also a founding member of the shot-lived, but influential punk band Strike Under and also played in Pegboy and Arsenal.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned medical issues have left Kezdy unable to work, and his family “has struggled to keep up with the escalating medical costs.” Proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign will go towards easing the financial burden for Kezdy and his family during this difficult time. You can donate here.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Tim Heidecker Shares New Single “Property” Featuring Weyes Blood: Stream
Next Story
2020 Emmys: Who Should Win, Who Will Win
Nick Cordero, photo via Sam Rudy Public Relations
R.I.P. Nick Cordero, Celebrated Broadway Actor Dies at 41 From Coronavirus
benny-mardones-dead-rip-obituary-into-the-night
R.I.P. Benny Mardones, “Into the Night” Songwriter Dies at 73
Jimmy Cobb, photo via Wikipedia
R.I.P. Jimmy Cobb, Veteran Jazz Drummer Dies at 91
Ramones cover for charity
My Chemical Romance, The Darkness, Gogol Bordello Members and More Cover The Ramones for Charity: Watch
Devin Townsend Quarantine Project
Devin Townsend Launches “Quarantine Project” After Fans Help Him Through GoFundMe Campaign
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.