R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, More Contribute to New Voters’ Rights Compilation

Michael Stipe, Phoebe Bridgers and Hayley Williams, photos by Olof Grind and Ben Kaye

A who’s who of indie rock royalty are contributing to a new charity compilation benefiting voters’ rights ahead of the 2020 election.

Aptly titled Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, the 40-track album collects previously unreleased recordings from the likes of R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Jamila Woods, Rostam, Flume, Weyes Blood, and more.



Notable entries including Williams’ cover of Broadcast’s “Colour Me”; Berninger’s rendition of The Cure’s “In Between Days”; an in-the-works collaboration between Ben Gibbard and Tycho; demos from Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, King Tuff, and Tegan and Sara; an unearthed Beverly Glenn-Copeland song from 1977; and Weyes Blood’s cover of Joni Mitchell.

Other contributors include The Decemberists, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Frankie Cosmos, Superchunk, Courtney Barnett, Sudan Archives, Thurston Moore, Best Coast, and Devendra Banhart. Shepard Fairey desired the compilation’s cover art.

But here’s the catch: Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy will only be available exclusively via Bandcamp for 24 hours on September 4th. 100% of the proceeds will go towards Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Artwork:

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Tracklist:

01. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

02. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

03. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

04. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

05. Grouplove – Hardware Store

06. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

07. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

08. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

09. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)