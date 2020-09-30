Pearl Jam Contribute New Song to Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Compilation

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, photo via Instagram

A second volume of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy will be released this coming Friday, October 2nd. Expanding on Vol. 1, which was released in early September, the second compilation promises 77 previously unreleased recordings (!) from rock and indie royalty.

Of particular note, Vol. 2 touts a brand new Pearl Jam song called “Get Back”, as well as covers of Nina Simone’s “Human Touch” by Feist; Atlas Sound’s “Criminals” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs; Whitney’s “No Woman” by Phoenix; and Mark Ronson and Isley Juber’s rejected submission for a Bond theme.



David Byrne pops up on the tracklist twice: there’s both a demo from his Joan of Arc musical and a live recording of him performing Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place” with Arcade Fire. Other contributors include Bright Eyes, Wolf Parade, My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs, Andrew Bird, Sturgill Simpson, Jenny Lewis, Perfume Genius, The Postal Service, and Fleet Foxes.

As was the case for its predecessor, Vol. 2 will only be available for 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp, with proceeds benefiting the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. Once the clock strikes midnight on October 3rd, you’ll no longer be able to download it, so set up your Google notifications calendars accordingly.

Both volumes of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy were organized by author Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management), Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2 Artwork:

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. David Byrne – People Tell Me

02. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

03. Little Dragon – Night Shift

04. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

05. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime

06. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)

07 Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

08. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

09. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)

19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left

25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate

29. !!! – Feels Good

30. PUP – Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles – Focus

38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)

45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip – Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade – ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard – Near

58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner

59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood – New Direction

64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)

68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen

76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)