Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Growing Concerns Poetry Collective Announce New Album Big Dark Bright Futures

Plus, the Chicago trio share a new music video for "Shout Across Mountains"

by
on September 11, 2020, 10:30am
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective

Chicago’s own Growing Concerns Poetry Collective have announced their new album, BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES. Due out October 16th, the followup to 2017’s We Here: Thank You for Noticing once again reunites filmmaker, poet, and actor McKenzie Chinn; actor and DIY hip-hop prodigy Mykele Deville; and multidisciplinary visual artist/musical composer Jeffrey Michael Austin. In anticipation, they’ve shared a music video for their latest single “Shout Across Mountains”.

Written and composed between 2017 and 2019, the new album offers “an emotional, expansive, no-holds-barred journey through both the shadowed valleys and hopeful peaks of our current moment,” a press release notes. The Collective cites influences of Afrofuturism, Solange, and Frank Ocean, insisting that it “finds the common place between the personal and political as it explores the depth of social chaos while conjuring visions of collective transcendence.”

“We are living through a moment in history,” said Chinn in a statement. “The stakes feel higher than they’ve been in our lifetime, and generations ahead of us will want to know what choices we made and what we fought for. They’ll want to know what we cared about and if we spoke up. This is the answer we’ll be able to give them.”

Below, you can watch their new politically-charged music video for “Shout Across Mountains”. Directed by Talia Koylass, the gripping video features empowering footage of recent protests in support of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a host of Black Americans killed at the hands of police and white supremacists amidst Trump’s America. For more information on the song, revisit our recent Origins interview with the Collective.

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES lands October 16th and pre-orders are currently on-going. Consult the cover artwork below and the album’s full tracklist shortly after.

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES Artwork:

Growing Concerns Poetry Collective - Big Dark Bright Futures

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES Tracklist:
01. Shout Across Mountains
02. Proximity (Prelude)
03. Come To Me Open
04. Ancestry Pt II
05. Decide
06. Interlude (And What)
07. First You Need A Body
08. Breaking
09. California Matter Conspiracy
10. Young Troop
11. Peace After Revolution
12. America
13. Five Fifths
14. Some Dawn

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Disturbed Cover Sting’s “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”: Stream
Next Story
Amazon Acquires Joe Exotic Series Starring Nicolas Cage
Origins Growing Concerns Poetry Collective
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective Share Origins of New Single “Shout Across Mountains”: Stream
Mid-Year Report
Top 25 Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Eric B & Rakim
10 Albums by Hip-Hop Duos That Every Music Fan Should Own
A mobb deep - the infamous
Classic Album Review: Mobb Deep’s The Infamous Shook Hip-Hop to Its Core
Faith No More 2020 dates
Faith No More’s Mike Patton Is the Busiest Man in Metal
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.