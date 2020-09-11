Growing Concerns Poetry Collective Announce New Album Big Dark Bright Futures

Growing Concerns Poetry Collective

Chicago’s own Growing Concerns Poetry Collective have announced their new album, BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES. Due out October 16th, the followup to 2017’s We Here: Thank You for Noticing once again reunites filmmaker, poet, and actor McKenzie Chinn; actor and DIY hip-hop prodigy Mykele Deville; and multidisciplinary visual artist/musical composer Jeffrey Michael Austin. In anticipation, they’ve shared a music video for their latest single “Shout Across Mountains”.

Written and composed between 2017 and 2019, the new album offers “an emotional, expansive, no-holds-barred journey through both the shadowed valleys and hopeful peaks of our current moment,” a press release notes. The Collective cites influences of Afrofuturism, Solange, and Frank Ocean, insisting that it “finds the common place between the personal and political as it explores the depth of social chaos while conjuring visions of collective transcendence.”



“We are living through a moment in history,” said Chinn in a statement. “The stakes feel higher than they’ve been in our lifetime, and generations ahead of us will want to know what choices we made and what we fought for. They’ll want to know what we cared about and if we spoke up. This is the answer we’ll be able to give them.”

Below, you can watch their new politically-charged music video for “Shout Across Mountains”. Directed by Talia Koylass, the gripping video features empowering footage of recent protests in support of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a host of Black Americans killed at the hands of police and white supremacists amidst Trump’s America. For more information on the song, revisit our recent Origins interview with the Collective.

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES lands October 16th and pre-orders are currently on-going. Consult the cover artwork below and the album’s full tracklist shortly after.

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES Artwork:

BIG DARK BRIGHT FUTURES Tracklist:

01. Shout Across Mountains

02. Proximity (Prelude)

03. Come To Me Open

04. Ancestry Pt II

05. Decide

06. Interlude (And What)

07. First You Need A Body

08. Breaking

09. California Matter Conspiracy

10. Young Troop

11. Peace After Revolution

12. America

13. Five Fifths

14. Some Dawn