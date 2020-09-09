Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Hans Zimmer Brings New Arrangement of Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” to Dune Trailer

An epic arrangement for an epic trailer

by
on September 09, 2020, 4:13pm
Dune Pink Floyd Hans Zimmer Trailer Eclipse Song Arrangement Remix Arrange Song
Dune (Warner Bros.) and Hans Zimmer (photo by Philip Cosores)

The stunning first trailer for Denis Villenueve’s Dune is out, and amid all the excitement — Sandworms! Stillsuits! Oscar Isaac’s beard! — you may have caught a familiar tune. Playing in the background is Pink Floyd‘s “Eclipse”, presented in an apocalyptic new arrangement by composer Hans Zimmer.

“Eclipse” is the final track from the classic album Dark Side of the Moon. In some ways, its appearance here is the closing of a circle. In the 1970s, experimental filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky sought to use Pink Floyd’s music for his own adaptation of Dune. The attempt failed, but was later documented in the 2013 film Jodorowsky’s Dune. At last, one of the spaciest rock bands in history has been joined with Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic.

Zimmer’s arrangement differs from the original “Eclipse” in several ways. Of course the structure has been changed, since the tune is now serving the trailer instead of following its own logic. But the Dune take is darker, too, with more silence and space that’s occasionally interrupted by anxious bursts of drums. The familiar lyrics — “All that you touch/ All that you see…” — are deployed with the solemnity of a ritual chant. Check out the song in action below.

Editors' Picks

Up next for Zimmer is the score for the James Bond film No Time to Die, which also just released its first trailer. Recently, he whipped up a theatrical version of the Netflix “Ta-Dum” sound. When Ennio Morricone passed away in July, Zimmer gave him a moving tribute, saying,  “Icons just don’t go away, icons are forever.”

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Netflix and Chills Halloween Schedule: The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler, Unsolved Mysteries, and More
Next Story
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Discovers Cannibal Corpse, Declares Them “F**king Insane”
Dune Trailer
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Gets Epic First Trailer: Watch
hans zimmer netflix theatrical ta dum sound score
Hans Zimmer Scored a Theatrical Version of the Netflix “Ta-Dum” Sound: Stream
Pink Floyd playlist
Pink Floyd Launch Digital Playlist Featuring Rare or Unreleased Music
Roger Waters Us Them concert Film release date june 16th
Roger Waters’ Us + Them Concert Film Gets Digital Release
David Gilmour's Live at Pompeii
David Gilmour Streaming Live At Pompeii Concert Film on YouTube: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.