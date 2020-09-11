Menu
Hatebreed Announce New Album Weight of the False Self, Unleash Title Track: Stream

The metallic hardcore band's eighth LP arrives on November 27th

by
on September 11, 2020, 1:37pm
Hatebreed new album 2020
Hatebreed, via Atom Splitter PR

Connecticut hardcore metallers Hatebreed are set to return with their eighth studio album, Weight of the False Self. The band has unveiled the title track in advance of the LP’s November 27th release.

Weight of the False Self marks Hatebreed’s follow-up to 2016’s The Concrete Confessional. The upcoming set was produced by longtime Hatebreed collaborator Zeuss.

“Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self,” Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said of his approach to the new album. “The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire.”

He added, “I often wonder if a truly centered mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I’ll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice. At the end of the day, the listener will choose to hear what they want, but when I am writing, I imagine the voice of the angel to be a lil’ louder.”

Back in February, Hatebreed released the standalone non-album single “When the Blade Drops,” which marked their first new music in four years.

Check out the lyric video for the song “Weight of the False Self” below, and pre-order the full-length album via Amazon or in various formats via the band’s official merch page.

Weight of the False Self Artwork:

Hatebreed - Weight of the False Self

Weight of the False Self Tracklist:
01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
02. Let Them All Rot
03. Set It Right (Start with Yourself)
04. Weight of the False Self
05. Cling to Life
06. A Stroke of Red
07. Dig Your Way Out
08. This I Earned
09. Wings of the Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold to Gray
12. Invoking Dominance

