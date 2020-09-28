Henry Cavill Would “Love to Play James Bond”

Henry Cavill as Superman (Warner Bros.)

Daniel Craig is ready to hang up his martini glass, and the rumors are full of big names who could put the “oh!” into 007. Now, Henry Cavill has announced his desire to be the next James Bond.

The 37-year-old actor has already played Superman, Sherlock Holmes, and the titular monster-slayer of The Witcher. That might be enough pop culture dominance for a regular geek, but Cavill is true super nerd. Via GQ, he’s spent quarantine painting Warhammer figurines, and when he was cast in 2013’s Man of Steel, he famously missed the big phone call from Zack Snyder because he was mid-battle in World of Warcraft. Cavill said, “I saw it was him… but you can’t pause World of Warcraft, it’s live.”



The actor has apparently always had a soft spot for the world’s greatest spy. In an interview with GQ, Cavill reflected on auditioning for Bond 15 years ago but coming up just short. Now that he’s actually age appropriate, he’s ready to take one of those fancy Bond cars for a spin. He said,

“If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cavill contradicted recent reports that he’s part of the Justice League reshoots happening in October. “They are doing their own thing out there, putting the movie together from the footage they shot,” he said. “I’ve not been in comms with them about it.” That hasn’t stopped Snyder from adding new scenes and new characters, some of which were revealed in the recent trailer. The project will appear as a four-episode miniseries on HBO Max next year. In the meantime, Cavill will be busy promoting his new Netflix blockbuster Enola Holmes.

As for England’s most debonair government employee, he’s still played by Daniel Craig in the upcoming movie No Time to Die. Revisit the thrilling trailer now. Afterwards, Bond is available to be played by any qualified penis; as a producer recently confirmed, the next James Bond “can be of any color, but he is male.” Aside from Cavill, current contenders include Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, and Idris Elba.

