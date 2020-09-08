Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris Announce New Album Don’t Feed the Monster, Share “Trauma”: Stream

Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris, photo by Nolan the Ninja

Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman has announced a new album, Don’t Feed the Monster, produced entirely by Detroit’s own Quelle Chris. The collaborative effort is expected to arrive October 16th via Mello Music Group.

The upcoming hip-hop project consists of 15 tracks, and features one lone vocal contribution from Quelle Chris himself. According to a statement, the full-length represents a “turning point” for the two artists, who used this new music to help process and better understand their own personal struggles and complex emotions.



“I was having a hard time and this record saved me,” Homeboy Sandman remarked in a statement. “Thank Quelle and thank God and shout to Gabor Maté.”

Praising his friend and colleague, Quelle Chris said that Homeboy Sandman “finds balance in using his words to self-medicate, reflect and express himself while also deeply taking into consideration how it will feed, medicate and effect his fans/listeners in the snow and the future.”

As an early look at the Monster, the pair is sharing a single called “Trauma”. As the name suggests, the track finds Homeboy Sandman reflecting on his difficult upbringing and the way his strained relationship with his mother informed his own identity early on. He raps,

I got trauma from my momma

She used to beat me down as if she was the brown bomber

I couldn’t figure out a way to make her feel calmer

I think about it now it kinda make me feel somber

I used to think about it didn’t make me feel nothing

Acting like it mattered didn’t make me feel tough and

Feeling tough was really like my #1 focus

From growing up in a city lots of people feel hopeless

And listening to music about sex and violence

Just a matter of time ‘fore we was like “let’s try this”

Stream “Trauma” below, then head here to pre-order Don’t Feed the Monster.

Homeboy Sandman’s last solo album, Dusty, dropped in 2019. This past spring, Quelle Chris linked up with Chris Keys on the joint LP Innocent Country 2.

Don’t Feed the Monster Artwork:

Don’t Feed the Monster Tracklist:

01. Trauma

02. Extinction

03. Stress

04. Hello Dancer (feat. Quelle Chris)

05. Waiting on My Girl

06. Shorty Heights

07. Scare You

08. Don’t Look Down

09. Monument

10. Triple Warmer

11. Biters

12. Alone Again

13. Walk by Faith

14. Gestation

15. Straight