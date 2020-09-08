Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris Announce New Album Don’t Feed the Monster, Share “Trauma”: Stream

Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman has announced a new album, Don’t Feed the Monster, produced entirely by Detroit’s own Quelle Chris. The collaborative effort is expected to arrive October 16th via Mello Music Group.
The upcoming hip-hop project consists of 15 tracks, and features one lone vocal contribution from Quelle Chris himself. According to a statement, the full-length represents a “turning point” for the two artists, who used this new music to help process and better understand their own personal struggles and complex emotions.
“I was having a hard time and this record saved me,” Homeboy Sandman remarked in a statement. “Thank Quelle and thank God and shout to Gabor Maté.”
Praising his friend and colleague, Quelle Chris said that Homeboy Sandman “finds balance in using his words to self-medicate, reflect and express himself while also deeply taking into consideration how it will feed, medicate and effect his fans/listeners in the snow and the future.”
As an early look at the Monster, the pair is sharing a single called “Trauma”. As the name suggests, the track finds Homeboy Sandman reflecting on his difficult upbringing and the way his strained relationship with his mother informed his own identity early on. He raps,
I got trauma from my momma
She used to beat me down as if she was the brown bomber
I couldn’t figure out a way to make her feel calmer
I think about it now it kinda make me feel somber
I used to think about it didn’t make me feel nothing
Acting like it mattered didn’t make me feel tough and
Feeling tough was really like my #1 focus
From growing up in a city lots of people feel hopeless
And listening to music about sex and violence
Just a matter of time ‘fore we was like “let’s try this”
Stream “Trauma” below, then head here to pre-order Don’t Feed the Monster.
Homeboy Sandman’s last solo album, Dusty, dropped in 2019. This past spring, Quelle Chris linked up with Chris Keys on the joint LP Innocent Country 2.
Don’t Feed the Monster Artwork:
Don’t Feed the Monster Tracklist:
01. Trauma
02. Extinction
03. Stress
04. Hello Dancer (feat. Quelle Chris)
05. Waiting on My Girl
06. Shorty Heights
07. Scare You
08. Don’t Look Down
09. Monument
10. Triple Warmer
11. Biters
12. Alone Again
13. Walk by Faith
14. Gestation
15. Straight