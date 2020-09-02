Hot Chip Announce Late Night Tales Compilation, Cover Velvet Underground: Stream

Hot Chip, photo by Ronald Dick

English electronic group Hot Chip have signed on to curate the latest entry in the Late Night Tales mix series. The 19-track compilation arrives October 2nd, and includes three new Hot Chip songs and a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says”.

Hot Chip’s edition of Late Night Tales was spearheaded by the two primary vocalists in the band, Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard, who selected an eclectic mix of genres, spanning synth pop (Suzanne Kraft, Fever Ray), dub (Rhythm & Sound featuring Cornell Campbell), ambient orchestral (Christina Vantzou), and more. There’s also an appearance from Taylor’s other band About Group, and his dad, who reads a selection of James Joyce’s Finnegan’s Wake.



But it’s Hot Chip’s name on the album cover, and their contributions remain the anchor. The three new songs are called “Nothing’s Changed”, “Worlds Within Worlds”, and “None Of These Things”, although there’s no guarantee we’ll get to hear them before the release. Instead, Hot Chip have shared “Candy Says”, a take on Lou Reed’s stirring song about gender dysmorphia. The synthesizers and sonic effects enhance the psychedelic undertones in the original, but the backing track is restrained; Hot Chip keep the focus on those aching lyrics.

In a statement, Taylor explained why they chose “Candy Says”, recalling it as one of the first songs they played in school. He said,

“We’ve put together a mix of music which ties all of these ideas together and represents some of our favourite music new and old, some of it directly influential on Hot Chip and some of it music we have discovered and loved, been surprised by and connected to. There are three new songs of ours which we’re really proud of, and which I think connect naturally with the nocturnal world the compilation speaks of, and a cover of ‘Candy Says’ which is one of the first songs the very early version of Hot Chip played when we were still at school.”

Check out the visualizer of “Candy Says” below. Late Night Tales: Hot Chip drops October 2nd and pre-orders are ongoing. Last year, Hot Chip released their seventh studio album A Bath Full of Ecstasy

The last iteration of Late Night Tales came out over a year ago, and was put together by Floating Points. Before that, we heard from BadBadNotGood.

Late Night Tales Artwork:

Late Night Tales Tracklist:

01. Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

02. Hot Chip – “Nothing’s Changed” (Exclusive track)

03. Rhythm & Sound feat. Cornell Campbell – “King In My Empire”

04. Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

05. Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

06. Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

07. PlanningToRock – “Much To Touch”

08. Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

09. Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10. Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11. Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground cover version – Exclusive track)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13. About Group – “The Long Miles”

14. Beatrice Dillon –”Workaround Two”

15. Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds” (Exclusive track)

16. Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17. Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18. Hot Chip – “None Of These Things” (Exclusive track)

19. Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake” excerpt (Exclusive track)