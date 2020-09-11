Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

James Blake Releases Studio Cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed”: Stream

The English crooner even dyed his hair blonde to mark the ocassion

by
on September 11, 2020, 12:05am
frank ocean james blake godspeed cover stream
Frank Ocean (photo by Philip Cosores) and James Blake (photo via Instagram)

Earlier in the year, James Blake shared an intimate piano performance of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” on Instagram. Today, he’s released an official studio version of his cover.

Blake is extremely familiar with the Blonde cut, considering he provided both production and arrangement for the track. He’s also been known to whip out his solo version during live shows. But he’s done something an extra special for this official version: He’s actually dyed his hair platinum blonde, so now he’s a blonde playing Blonde.

Obviously, his take is very faithful to the one Ocean recorded, only without the studio flourishes. It’s as sparse and evocative as ever, though, as you can hear below, followed by the Blonde rendition for comparison’s sake.

Via his Instagram, Blake has delivered a number of other covers during quarantine, including Nirvana’s “Come as You Are”, Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You”, Radiohead’s “No Surprises”, and “Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”. As for 2020 originals, he revealed “You’re Too Precious” in April and “Are You Even Real?” back in July. He also produced Flatbush Zombies’ latest cut, “Afterlife”.

Editors' Picks

Ocean also put out new music this year with “Dear April” and “Cayendo”, the latter being one of our favorite songs of the year so far.

View this post on Instagram

*Back* to platinum blonde (swipe for proof)

A post shared by James Blake (@jamesblake) on

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Unveils New Album TOP: Stream
thom-yorke-third-sonos-radio-mix-stream-playlist-music
Thom Yorke Debuts Third and Final Sonos Radio Mix: Stream
James Blake New Song Are You Even Real? Single Stream
James Blake Shares New Song “Are You Even Real?”: Stream
Thom Yorke Sonos radio show playlist mix stream, photo by Nina Corcoran
Thom Yorke Shares Playlist of His First Sonos Radio Mix: Stream
kehlani it was good until it wasnt album stream release new music
Kehlani Stunts On New Album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t: Stream
James Blake New Song You're Too Precious Single Stream Music Video
James Blake Reveals New Song “You’re Too Precious”: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.