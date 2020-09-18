Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Jamila Woods Shares New Version of “SULA (Hardcover)”: Stream

A grooving reinterpretation of the track inspired by author Toni Morrison

by
on September 18, 2020, 11:55am
jamila woods sula hardcover new song stream music video watch
Jamila Woods

Last month saw Jamila Woods return with “SULA (Paperback)”, her first new music since releasing one of 2019’s best albums, LEGACY! LEGACY!. Now, she’s shared a different version of the track, appropriately called “SULA (Hardcover)”.

Inspired by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s 1973 novel of the same name, “SULA” finds Woods rejecting conventional ideas of identity in order to “embrace my tenderness, my sensitivities, my ways of being in my body.” Whereas the “Paperback” version did this as a peaceful mantra, the “Hardcover” take features a more sensual grove. With a silky beat from Slot-A, “SULA (Hardcover)” fully embodies the sexuality at the song’s core.

As does the accompanying music video. The clip would be labeled slightly NSFW in normal days, but let’s be real, this is a pandemic; how many of us are actually at work? Directed by Brown Girls creator Fatimah Asghar, the video is set in a garden space made up to look like a bedroom. As Woods disrobes, she relishes in the “comfort of her own space,” as Asghar put it in a press release.

The director continued,

“Who do we give ourselves permission to be when we’re alone? When our gaze is only on ourselves?… Quarantine has had us all wondering what our lives, our sexuality, is like away from the gaze of the world. And Sula is all about empowered sexuality, carving your own path outside of what society thinks is okay. Embracing both the empowered erotic in her own way, this video will show a side to Jamila we’ve never seen before.”

Editors' Picks

Take a look below.

Woods recently contributed to a limited edition Bandcamp comp for voters’ rights, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy. Next on her docket is the Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ALITY online festival taking place September 24th-26th. Other artists set to appear include David Lynch, Chromeo, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bruce Hornsby and James Mercer, Action Bronson, Charli XCX, Big Freedia, Hayley Williams, and more.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Artist of the Month Anjimile’s Giver Taker Is a Startlingly Beautiful Prayer to the Present: Review
Next Story
Lady Gaga Premieres New “911” Video: Watch
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.