Jason Momoa and Les Claypool, via Instagram

Actor Jason Momoa has long shown his love of metal and hard rock, and he also happens to be an aspiring bass player. So, who better to show him a few tips on bass than one of the instrument’s great masters, Primus frontman Les Claypool.

The Aquaman star, who last month received a custom bass from Fender and promptly played a bit of Red Hot Chili Peppers on it, recently visited Claypool for a jam session and to get some tips and tricks.



In a couple of Instagram videos posted over the weekend, the Game of Thrones actor can be seen getting a lesson on how to play Primus’ “My Name Is Mud” and jamming with Claypool.

“I AM MADLY IN LOVE WITH THIS OHANA,” Momoa captioned the IG post. “mahalo nui loa for taking us in and sharing your home. truly been the most amazing week so many beautiful things to come creating some amazing works of art with friends can’t wait to share our stories.”

Claypool also posted an image on Primus’ Instagram page, writing, “@prideofgypsies [Momoa] came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time.”

Just hours later, Momoa shared another recent experience with rock royalty on Instagram, posting a series of photos from a meeting with Slash. The actor interviewed the Guns N’ Roses legend as part of an upcoming Gibson Guitars feature on the rock icon.

“My first interview,” wrote Momoa. “F**k, I was nervous but it was so epic and chill hanging with this legend SLASH.”

Earlier this year, Momoa starred as Ozzy Osbourne in the video for the latter’s new song “Scary Little Green Men”. And last year, Momoa and his son jumped onstage with Philip Anselmo to sing Pantera’s “This Love” during an opening set at Slayer’s final show in Los Angeles.

The actor even went so far as to recruit a local death metal singer to give him vocal lessons for his role on the Apple TV+ series See.

Click through the Instagram posts below for images and video of Jason Momoa jamming with Les Claypool and hanging with Slash. And if you’re looking to pick up the bass or hone your four-string skills, check out some options here.