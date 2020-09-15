Menu
Jeff Tweedy Announces New Solo Album Love is The King, Shares Two Early Singles: Stream

Wilco leader's latest effort was written while in quarantine

by
on September 15, 2020, 9:00am
jeff-tweedy-love-is-king-album-new-announce-details
Jeff Tweedy, photo by Sammy Tweedy

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has announced a new solo album called Love Is The King. It’s due out October 23rd via dBpm Records, just mere weeks after the release of his new book How to Write One Song.

According to Tweedy, the follow-up to 2018’s WARM and 2019’s WARMER came together entirely while in quarantine in response to the pandemic. “At the beginning of the lockdown I started writing country songs to console myself,” he recalled in a statement. “Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way.”

The 11-track effort was recorded in April at Tweedy’s second home, The Loft in Chicago, with his two sons, Spencer and Sammy, close by. “Creativity/music was their comfort food,” wrote fellow songwriter Cate Le Bon in an essay about the album. “Rather than directly addressing the significant disruption unfolding outside, Tweedy looked inwards and examined the matters that fear, separation and vulnerability pulled focus on.”

Le Bon continued, “Comforting country songs paint vivid scenes of escapism. Songs of separation become eulogies to the love he is apart from. He sings of the world falling apart and whistles a solo. Joy against sorrow.”

