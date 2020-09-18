Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite, Shia LaBeouf Goes Method for Fast Times Table Read: Watch

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read

Am I hallucinating here or did we just witness the best livestream event of the pandemic? On Thursday night, an all-star group of celebrities got together for a charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High put on by — of all people — Dane Cook. Unrehearsed and ridiculously joyous, the event featured appearances from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liota, and Jimmy Kimmel.

There were numerous highlights, including Kimmel voicing all the male and female side characters, and Freeman narrating Aniston and Roberts as Linda Barrett and Stacy Hamilton practicing oral sex on carrots. Aniston also had an on-screen (if not socially distanced) reunion with her ex, Pitt, marking the first time they’ve worked together in almost two decades. The pair were as sweet to each other as you’d expect — but Aniston was playing Linda, and Pitt was reading for Brad Hamilton. That means, yes, they had to reenact the infamous scene of Brad’s masturbation fantasy with Linda, and it was priceless.



Though Aniston, wearing a red bikini top over her shirt, kept her cool, good ol’ Pitt in his foam pirate hat couldn’t help but blush the whole time. And then there was Freeman, the world’s greatest narrator, talking about how “the incredible Linda Barrett’s breast fall loose.” “Lord, have mercy,” he added off book. McConaughey rocking back and forth and Roberts’ giant smile as it all went down were essentially all of us.

LaBeouf, as he’s wont to do, brought his own energy to the whole thing. While everyone else sat comfortably in their homes, he chose to stream from the cab of his truck parked in what appeared to be a swelteringly hot garage. Shirtless, constantly wiping sweat from his face, and smoking incessantly, he went full on method acting for his reading of the iconic Jeff Spicoli — all while Penn, who played the character in the film, looked on. Perfectly strange and perfectly LaBeouf, even his fellow actors couldn’t keep themselves together as he hot-boxed his car and actually exited scenes by leaving the frame.

The whole table read is worth a watch for moments like these. There’s a Chrissy Teigen cameo, McConaughey turning Mike Damone into Wooderson, and appearances from director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe. Plus, the event raised $50,000 for Penn’s nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance, the latter of which focuses on protecting America’s incarcerated population from COVID-19, so it was all for a great cause. Check out the full stream below, along with some select highlights.

