John Coltrane’s Giant Steps Receives 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition: Stream

John Coltrane

John Coltrane’s classic 1960 album Giant Steps has been reissued in a new super deluxe edition. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Before his untimely death at the age of 40, Coltrane established a reputation as, if not the very best saxophone player in the world, then certainly the flashiest. His virtuosic collaborations with Miles Davis produced some of the most beloved jazz music of any era, including Cookin’, Relaxin’, Workin’, Steamin’. and a strong contender for the most perfect piece of art ever created, Kind of Blue. Giant Steps came one year after Blue, and it established Trane as a ferocious solo artist in his own right.



Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is available as either a double-CD or double-vinyl package, and features the remastered album plus eight alternative takes. In addition to a replica of the classic sleeve, it features a booklet with plenty of photos, previously-unseen images, and liner notes both original and new.

The digital Super Deluxe Edition comes jam-packed with an extra 20 (!) outtakes, and if you guessed that covers every surviving recording from the Giant Steps sessions, you’d be right. Many of these tries were previously only available on the 1995 box set The Heavyweight Champion: The Complete Atlantic Recordings. With the wonders of the streaming world, it’s never been easier to be an obsessive completist.

In a statement, Coltrane’s son Ravi Coltrane explained why the album continues to resonate six decades later. He said,

“People like to talk about Giant Steps as a test for young horn players and how he’s breaking new ground with some of the pieces.“ut it’s the accessibility that stands out for me. The accessibility, despite how challenging some of the material is. It’s still all very listenable and very joyful. John’s music is a joy to study and to play. It’s a joy to listen to.”

Last month, Coltrane’s masterpiece A Love Supreme received an audiophile vinyl reissue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Giant Steps

02. Cousin Mary

03. Countdown

04. Spiral

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute

06. Naima

07. Mr. P.C.

Disc 2

01. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

02. Naima (Alternate Take)

03. Like Sonny (Alternate Take)

04. Countdown (Alternate Take)

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute (Alternate Take)

06. Cousin Mary (Alternate Take)

07. Giant Steps (Alternate Version Two False Start)

08. Giant Steps (Alternate Take)

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Giant Steps

02. Cousin Mary

03. Countdown

04. Spiral

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute

06. Naima

07. Mr. P.C.

08. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

09. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 2, False Start)

10. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

11. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 4, Incomplete)

12. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 5)

13. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 6, False Start)

14. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 7, Incomplete)

15. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 8)

16. Naima (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

17. Naima (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

18. Naima (Alternate, Take 3)

19. Naima (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

20. Naima (Alternate, Take 5)

21. Naima (Alternate, Take 6)

22. Like Sonny (Rehearsal 1, False Start)

23. Like Sonny (Rehearsal 2, Incomplete)

24. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

25. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

26. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

27. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

28. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 5)

29. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 6, Incomplete)

30. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 7)

31. Countdown (Alternate Take)

32. Syeeda’s Song Flute (Alternate Take)

33. Cousin Mary (Alternate Take)

34. Giant Steps Take 3 (Incomplete)

35. Giant Steps Take 6 (Alternate)