Legendary songwriter John Prine passed away earlier this year from complications due to the coronavirus. Music fans everywhere are still processing his immense legacy, and now a new box set looks to become the definite collection of his early years. Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) presents remastered CD versions of his first seven albums and will be available October 23rd.

The collection puts all of the qualities that made Prine so beloved on display. It contains everything from his best known hits like the classic “Angel from Montgomery”, comical sketches like “Dear Abbey”, and philosophical reflections such as “Fish and Whistle”.



Crooked Piece of Time takes its name from one of the highlights on Bruised Orange (1978), and the set also includes John Prine (1971), Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Pink Cadillac (1979), and Storm Windows (1980).

Each CD comes with a replica mini-LP sleeve, and the clamshell box is stocked with a 20-page booklet of all-new liner notes by David Fricke. The cover is a painting by Joshua Petker, which is itself based on a photo of Prine by Jim Shea. Scroll onwards for the artwork and tracklist.

Crooked Piece of Time arrives October 23rd through Rhino. It retails for $54.98 and pre-orders are available now.

The tributes continue to trickle in for John Prine. Recently named Illinois’ first honorary poet laureate, his final recording, “I Remember Everything”, went on to become his first No. 1 single — and one of our favorite songs of 2020 so far. He was the man of honor for a number of livestreams, including the “Picture Show” concert and a star-studded tribute organized by CoS. Recent John Prine covers have come from Roger Waters and Lucius, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kurt Vile.

Crooked Piece of TIme: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) Artwork:

Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) Tracklist:

John Prine

01. Illegal Smile

02. Spanish Pipedream

03. Hello In There

04. Sam Stone

05. Paradise”

06. Pretty Good

07. Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

08. Far From Me

09. Angel From Montgomery

10. Quiet Man

11. Donald and Lydia

12. Six O’Clock News

13. Flashback Blues

Diamonds in the Rough

01. Everybody

02. The Torch Singer

03. Souvenirs

04. The Late John Garfield Blues

05. Sour Grapes

06. Billy the Bum

07. The Frying Pan

08. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You

9. Take The Star Out Of The Window

10. The Great Compromise

11. Clocks And Spoons

12.Rocky Mountain Time

13. Diamonds In The Rough

Sweet Revenge

01. Sweet Revenge

02. Please Don’t Bury Me

03. Christmas In Prison

04. Dear Abby

05. Blue Umbrella

06. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use

07. Onomatopoeia

08. Grandpa Was A Carpenter

09. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)

10. Mexican Home

11. A Good Time

12. Nine Pound Hammer

Common Sense

01. Middle Man

02. Common Sense

03. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard

04. Wedding Day In Funeralville

05. Way Down

06. My Own Best Friend

07. Forbidden Jimmy

08. Saddle In The Rain

09. That Close To You

10. He Was In Heaven Before He Died

11. You Never Can Tell

Bruised Orange

01. Fish And Whistle

02. There She Goes

03. f You Don’t Want My Love

04. That’s The Way That The World Goes ’round

05. Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)

06. Sabu Visits The Twin Cities Alone

07. Aw Heck

08. Crooked Piece Of Time

09. Iron Ore Betty

10. The Hobo Song

Pink Cadillac

01. Chinatown

02. Automobile

03. Killing The Blues

04. No Name Girl

05. Saigon

06. Cold War (This Cold War With You)

07. Baby Let’s Play House

08. Down By The Side Of The Road

09. How Lucky

10. Ubangi Stomp

Storm Windows

01. Shop Talk

02. Living In The Future

03. It’s Happening To You

04. Sleepy Eyed Boy

05. All Night Blue

06. Just Wanna Be With You

07. Storm Windows

08. Baby Ruth

09. One Red Rose

10. I Had A Dream