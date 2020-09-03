Legendary songwriter
John Prine passed away earlier this year from complications due to the coronavirus. Music fans everywhere are still processing his immense legacy, and now a new box set looks to become the definite collection of his early years. presents remastered CD versions of his first seven albums and will be available October 23rd. Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980)
The collection puts all of the qualities that made Prine so beloved on display. It contains everything from his best known hits like the classic “Angel from Montgomery”, comical sketches like “Dear Abbey”, and philosophical reflections such as “Fish and Whistle”.
Crooked Piece of Time takes its name from one of the highlights on Bruised Orange (1978), and the set also includes John Prine (1971), Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Pink Cadillac (1979), and Storm Windows (1980).
Each CD comes with a replica mini-LP sleeve, and the clamshell box is stocked with a 20-page booklet of all-new liner notes by David Fricke. The cover is a painting by Joshua Petker, which is itself based on a photo of Prine by Jim Shea. Scroll onwards for the artwork and tracklist.
Crooked Piece of Time arrives October 23rd through Rhino. It retails for $54.98 and pre-orders are available now.
The tributes continue to trickle in for John Prine. Recently named
Illinois’ first honorary poet laureate, his final recording, “I Remember Everything”, went on to become his first No. 1 single — and one of our favorite songs of 2020 so far. He was the man of honor for a number of livestreams, including the “Picture Show” concert and a star-studded tribute organized by Recent John Prine covers have come from CoS. Roger Waters and Lucius, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kurt Vile. Crooked Piece of TIme: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) Artwork: Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) Tracklist: John Prine
01. Illegal Smile
02. Spanish Pipedream
03. Hello In There
04. Sam Stone
05. Paradise”
06. Pretty Good
07. Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
08. Far From Me
09. Angel From Montgomery
10. Quiet Man
11. Donald and Lydia
12. Six O’Clock News
13. Flashback Blues
Diamonds in the Rough
01. Everybody
02. The Torch Singer
03. Souvenirs
04. The Late John Garfield Blues
05. Sour Grapes
06. Billy the Bum
07. The Frying Pan
08. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You
9. Take The Star Out Of The Window
10. The Great Compromise
11. Clocks And Spoons
12.Rocky Mountain Time
13. Diamonds In The Rough
Sweet Revenge
01. Sweet Revenge
02. Please Don’t Bury Me
03. Christmas In Prison
04. Dear Abby
05. Blue Umbrella
06. Often Is A Word I Seldom Use
07. Onomatopoeia
08. Grandpa Was A Carpenter
09. The Accident (Things Could Be Worse)
10. Mexican Home
11. A Good Time
12. Nine Pound Hammer
Common Sense
01. Middle Man
02. Common Sense
03. Come Back To Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard
04. Wedding Day In Funeralville
05. Way Down
06. My Own Best Friend
07. Forbidden Jimmy
08. Saddle In The Rain
09. That Close To You
10. He Was In Heaven Before He Died
11. You Never Can Tell
Bruised Orange
01. Fish And Whistle
02. There She Goes
03. f You Don’t Want My Love
04. That’s The Way That The World Goes ’round
05. Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)
06. Sabu Visits The Twin Cities Alone
07. Aw Heck
08. Crooked Piece Of Time
09. Iron Ore Betty
10. The Hobo Song
Pink Cadillac
01. Chinatown
02. Automobile
03. Killing The Blues
04. No Name Girl
05. Saigon
06. Cold War (This Cold War With You)
07. Baby Let’s Play House
08. Down By The Side Of The Road
09. How Lucky
10. Ubangi Stomp
Storm Windows
01. Shop Talk
02. Living In The Future
03. It’s Happening To You
04. Sleepy Eyed Boy
05. All Night Blue
06. Just Wanna Be With You
07. Storm Windows
08. Baby Ruth
09. One Red Rose
10. I Had A Dream
