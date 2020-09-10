Menu
Joni Mitchell Announces Archival Series, Shares Early 1963 Recording of “House of the Rising Sun”: Stream

The series kicks off with Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), due out next month

by
on September 10, 2020, 3:00pm
Joni Mitchell

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is cracking open her vault for the very first time to present fans with a comprehensive archival series. Simply titled Joni Mitchell Archives, the campaign will highlight unreleased material from throughout her career, showcasing the artist’s evolution and lasting impact over the decades.

The series massive archival project begins with Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). Set to hit streets on October 30th, the five-CD collection includes Mitchell’s earliest-known recording, a 1963 in-studio radio performance for CFQC AM in her hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

There are also early versions of songs like “Michael From Mountains” and “I Had a King”, a 1965 mini set for Let’s Sing Out on CBC TV, and her rare Neil Young cover of “Sugar Mountain”, as well as 1967 New York City home demos of “Free Darling”, “Mr. Junk”, “Chelsea Morning”, and more.

Vol 1. closes with an impressive multi-set nightclub performance recorded at the Canterbury House in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1967. This grouping features over 20 live recordings, including “Go Tell the Drummer Man”, “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”, “Night in the City”, and “Both Sides for Now”.

Editors' Picks

In a statement about these recently unearthed recordings and her early label as a “folk singer”, the 76-year-old Mitchell said,

“The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it. A lot of these songs, I just lost them. They fell away. They only exist in these recordings. For so long I rebelled against the term, ‘I was never a folk-singer.’ I would get pissed off if they put that label on me. I didn’t think it was a good description of what I was. And then I listened and…it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization…I was a folk singer!”

In addition to a treasure trove of music, the Vol. 1 bundle comes with a 40-page booklet boasting a number of previously unseen photos. Writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe also provided extensive liner notes.

Both the CFQC AM and Canterbury House performances will also be individually released on 180-gram vinyl, limited to just 10,000 copies.

As a preview, Mitchell is sharing a very early recording of “House of the Rising Sun”, made when she was just 19 years old. Stream it below, and then head here to pre-order Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). 

joni mitchell early years vol 1 box set Joni Mitchell Announces Archival Series, Shares Early 1963 Recording of House of the Rising Sun: Stream

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) Tracklist:

Disco One

Radio Station CFQC AM, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (ca. 1963)

01. House Of The Rising Sun
02. John Hardy
03. Dark As A Dungeon
04. Tell Old Bill
05. Nancy Whiskey
06. Anathea
07. Copper Kettle
08. Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)
09. Molly Malone

Live at the Half Beat: Yorkville, Toronto, Canada (October 21, 1964)

First Set

10. Introduction
11. Nancy Whiskey
12. Intro to The Crow On The Cradle
13. The Crow On The Cradle
14. Pastures Of Plenty
15. Every Night When The Sun Goes In
16. Intro to Sail Away
17. Sail Away

Second Set

18. John Hardy
19. Dark As A Dungeon
20. Intro to Maids When You’re Young Never Wed An Old Man
21. Maids When You’re Young Never Wed An Old Man
22. The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow
23. Deportee (Plane Crash At Los Gatos)
24. Joni’s Parents’ House: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (February 1965)
25. The Long Black Rifle
26. Ten Thousand Miles
27. Seven Daffodils

Disc Two

Myrtle Anderson Birthday Tape: Detroit, MI (1965)

01. Urge For Going
02. Born To Take The Highway
03. Here Today And Gone Tomorrow

Jac Holzman Demo: Detroit, MI (August 24, 1965)

04. What Will You Give Me
05. Let It Be Me
06. The Student Song
07. Day After Day
08. Like The Lonely Swallow

Let’s Sing Out, CBC TV: University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada (October 4, 1965)

09. Favorite Colour
10. Me And My Uncle

Home Demo: Detroit, MI (ca. 1966)

11. Sad Winds Blowin’

Let’s Sing Out, CBC TV: Laurentian University, London, ON, Canada (October 24, 1966)

12. Just Like Me
13. Night In The City

Live at the 2nd Fret: Philadelphia, PA (November 1966)

14. Brandy Eyes
15. Intro to Urge For Going
16. Urge For Going
17. Intro to What’s The Story Mr. Blue
18. What’s The Story Mr. Blue
19. Eastern Rain
20. Intro to The Circle Game
21. The Circle Game
22. Intro to Night In The City
23. Night In The City

Disc Three

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA, (March 12, 1967)

01. Intro to Both Sides Now
02. Both Sides Now
03. Intro to The Circle Game
04. The Circle Game

Live at the 2nd Fret: Philadelphia, PA (March 17, 1967)

Second Set

05. Morning Morgantown
06. Born To Take The Highway
07. Intro to Song To A Seagull
08. Song To A Seagull

Third Set

09. Winter Lady
10. Intro to Both Sides Now
11. Both Sides Now

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA (March 19, 1967)

12. Intro to Eastern Rain
13. Eastern Rain
14. Intro to Blue On Blue
15. Blue On Blue

A Record Of My Changes – Michael’s Birthday Tape: North Carolina (May 1967)

16. Gemini Twin
17. Strawflower Me
18. A Melody In Your Name
19. Tin Angel
20. I Don’t Know Where I Stand
21. Joni improvising

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA (May 28, 1967)

22. Intro to Sugar Mountain
23. Sugar Mountain

Disc Four

Home Demo: New York City, NY (ca. June 1967)

01. I Had A King
02. Free Darling
03. Conversation
04. Morning Morgantown
05. Dr. Junk
06. Gift Of The Magi
07. Chelsea Morning
08. Michael From Mountains
09. Cara’s Castle
10 . Jeremy (Incomplete)

Live at Canterbury House: Ann Arbor, MI (October 27, 1967)

First Set

11. Conversation
12. Intro to Come To The Sunshine
13. Come To The Sunshine
14. Intro to Chelsea Morning
15. Chelsea Morning
16. Intro to Gift Of The Magi
17. Gift Of The Magi
18. Play Little David
19. Intro to The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow
20. The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow
21. I Had A King
22. Intro to Free Darling
23. Free Darling
24. Intro to Cactus Tree
25. Cactus Tree

Disc Five

Live at Canterbury House: Ann Arbor, MI (October 27, 1967)

Second Set

01. Little Green
02. Intro to Marcie
03. Marcie
04. Intro to Ballerina Valerie
05. Ballerina Valerie
06. The Circle Game
07. Intro to Michael From Mountains
08. Michael From Mountains
09. Go Tell The Drummer Man
10. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand
11. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Third Set

12. A Melody In Your Name
13. Intro to Carnival In Kenora
14. Carnival In Kenora
15. Songs To Aging Children Come
16. Intro to Dr. Junk
17. Dr. Junk
18. Morning Morgantown
19. Intro to Night In The City
20. Night In The City
21. Both Sides Now
22. Urge For Going

EARLY JONI – 1963 LP TRACKLIST:

Side One

01. House Of The Rising Sun
02. John Hardy
03. Dark As A Dungeon
04. Tell Old Bill
05. Nancy Whiskey

Side Two

01. Anathea
02. Copper Kettle
03. Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)
04. Molly Malone

LIVE AT CANTERBURY HOUSE – 1967 3LP TRACKLIST:

Side One: First Set

01. Conversation
02. Intro to Come To The Sunshine
03. Come To The Sunshine
04. Intro to Chelsea Morning
05. Chelsea Morning
06. Intro to Gift Of The Magi
07. Gift Of The Magi

Side Two

01. Play Little David
02. Intro to The Dowy Dens Of Yarrow
03. The Dowy Dens Of Yarrow
04. I Had A King
05. Intro to Free Darling
06. Free Darling
07. Intro to Cactus Tree
08. Cactus Tree

Side Three: Second Set

01.Little Green
02. Intro to Marcie
03.Marcie
04. Intro to Ballerina Valerie
05. Ballerina Valerie
06. The Circle Game

Side Four

01. Intro to Michael From Mountains
02. Michael From Mountains
03. Go Tell The Drummer Man
04. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand
05. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Side Five: Third Set

01. A Melody In Your Name
02. Intro to Carnival In Kenora
03. Carnival In Kenora
04. Songs To Aging Children Come
05. Intro to Dr. Junk
06. Dr. Junk

Side Six

01.Morning Morgantown
02. Intro to Night In The City
03. Night In The City
04. Both Sides Now
05. Urge For Going

