Joni Mitchell Announces Archival Series, Shares Early 1963 Recording of “House of the Rising Sun”: Stream

Joni Mitchell

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is cracking open her vault for the very first time to present fans with a comprehensive archival series. Simply titled Joni Mitchell Archives, the campaign will highlight unreleased material from throughout her career, showcasing the artist’s evolution and lasting impact over the decades.

The series massive archival project begins with Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). Set to hit streets on October 30th, the five-CD collection includes Mitchell’s earliest-known recording, a 1963 in-studio radio performance for CFQC AM in her hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.



There are also early versions of songs like “Michael From Mountains” and “I Had a King”, a 1965 mini set for Let’s Sing Out on CBC TV, and her rare Neil Young cover of “Sugar Mountain”, as well as 1967 New York City home demos of “Free Darling”, “Mr. Junk”, “Chelsea Morning”, and more.

Vol 1. closes with an impressive multi-set nightclub performance recorded at the Canterbury House in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1967. This grouping features over 20 live recordings, including “Go Tell the Drummer Man”, “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”, “Night in the City”, and “Both Sides for Now”.

In a statement about these recently unearthed recordings and her early label as a “folk singer”, the 76-year-old Mitchell said,

“The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it. A lot of these songs, I just lost them. They fell away. They only exist in these recordings. For so long I rebelled against the term, ‘I was never a folk-singer.’ I would get pissed off if they put that label on me. I didn’t think it was a good description of what I was. And then I listened and…it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization…I was a folk singer!”

In addition to a treasure trove of music, the Vol. 1 bundle comes with a 40-page booklet boasting a number of previously unseen photos. Writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe also provided extensive liner notes.

Both the CFQC AM and Canterbury House performances will also be individually released on 180-gram vinyl, limited to just 10,000 copies.

As a preview, Mitchell is sharing a very early recording of “House of the Rising Sun”, made when she was just 19 years old. Stream it below, and then head here to pre-order Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) Tracklist:

Disco One

Radio Station CFQC AM, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (ca. 1963)

01. House Of The Rising Sun

02. John Hardy

03. Dark As A Dungeon

04. Tell Old Bill

05. Nancy Whiskey

06. Anathea

07. Copper Kettle

08. Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)

09. Molly Malone

Live at the Half Beat: Yorkville, Toronto, Canada (October 21, 1964)

First Set

10. Introduction

11. Nancy Whiskey

12. Intro to The Crow On The Cradle

13. The Crow On The Cradle

14. Pastures Of Plenty

15. Every Night When The Sun Goes In

16. Intro to Sail Away

17. Sail Away

Second Set

18. John Hardy

19. Dark As A Dungeon

20. Intro to Maids When You’re Young Never Wed An Old Man

21. Maids When You’re Young Never Wed An Old Man

22. The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow

23. Deportee (Plane Crash At Los Gatos)

24. Joni’s Parents’ House: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (February 1965)

25. The Long Black Rifle

26. Ten Thousand Miles

27. Seven Daffodils

Disc Two

Myrtle Anderson Birthday Tape: Detroit, MI (1965)

01. Urge For Going

02. Born To Take The Highway

03. Here Today And Gone Tomorrow

Jac Holzman Demo: Detroit, MI (August 24, 1965)

04. What Will You Give Me

05. Let It Be Me

06. The Student Song

07. Day After Day

08. Like The Lonely Swallow

Let’s Sing Out, CBC TV: University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada (October 4, 1965)

09. Favorite Colour

10. Me And My Uncle

Home Demo: Detroit, MI (ca. 1966)

11. Sad Winds Blowin’

Let’s Sing Out, CBC TV: Laurentian University, London, ON, Canada (October 24, 1966)

12. Just Like Me

13. Night In The City

Live at the 2nd Fret: Philadelphia, PA (November 1966)

14. Brandy Eyes

15. Intro to Urge For Going

16. Urge For Going

17. Intro to What’s The Story Mr. Blue

18. What’s The Story Mr. Blue

19. Eastern Rain

20. Intro to The Circle Game

21. The Circle Game

22. Intro to Night In The City

23. Night In The City

Disc Three

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA, (March 12, 1967)

01. Intro to Both Sides Now

02. Both Sides Now

03. Intro to The Circle Game

04. The Circle Game

Live at the 2nd Fret: Philadelphia, PA (March 17, 1967)

Second Set

05. Morning Morgantown

06. Born To Take The Highway

07. Intro to Song To A Seagull

08. Song To A Seagull

Third Set

09. Winter Lady

10. Intro to Both Sides Now

11. Both Sides Now

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA (March 19, 1967)

12. Intro to Eastern Rain

13. Eastern Rain

14. Intro to Blue On Blue

15. Blue On Blue

A Record Of My Changes – Michael’s Birthday Tape: North Carolina (May 1967)

16. Gemini Twin

17. Strawflower Me

18. A Melody In Your Name

19. Tin Angel

20. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

21. Joni improvising

Folklore, WHAT FM: Philadelphia, PA (May 28, 1967)

22. Intro to Sugar Mountain

23. Sugar Mountain

Disc Four

Home Demo: New York City, NY (ca. June 1967)

01. I Had A King

02. Free Darling

03. Conversation

04. Morning Morgantown

05. Dr. Junk

06. Gift Of The Magi

07. Chelsea Morning

08. Michael From Mountains

09. Cara’s Castle

10 . Jeremy (Incomplete)

Live at Canterbury House: Ann Arbor, MI (October 27, 1967)

First Set

11. Conversation

12. Intro to Come To The Sunshine

13. Come To The Sunshine

14. Intro to Chelsea Morning

15. Chelsea Morning

16. Intro to Gift Of The Magi

17. Gift Of The Magi

18. Play Little David

19. Intro to The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow

20. The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow

21. I Had A King

22. Intro to Free Darling

23. Free Darling

24. Intro to Cactus Tree

25. Cactus Tree

Disc Five

Live at Canterbury House: Ann Arbor, MI (October 27, 1967)

Second Set

01. Little Green

02. Intro to Marcie

03. Marcie

04. Intro to Ballerina Valerie

05. Ballerina Valerie

06. The Circle Game

07. Intro to Michael From Mountains

08. Michael From Mountains

09. Go Tell The Drummer Man

10. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand

11. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Third Set

12. A Melody In Your Name

13. Intro to Carnival In Kenora

14. Carnival In Kenora

15. Songs To Aging Children Come

16. Intro to Dr. Junk

17. Dr. Junk

18. Morning Morgantown

19. Intro to Night In The City

20. Night In The City

21. Both Sides Now

22. Urge For Going

EARLY JONI – 1963 LP TRACKLIST:

Side One

01. House Of The Rising Sun

02. John Hardy

03. Dark As A Dungeon

04. Tell Old Bill

05. Nancy Whiskey

Side Two

01. Anathea

02. Copper Kettle

03. Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)

04. Molly Malone

LIVE AT CANTERBURY HOUSE – 1967 3LP TRACKLIST:

Side One: First Set

01. Conversation

02. Intro to Come To The Sunshine

03. Come To The Sunshine

04. Intro to Chelsea Morning

05. Chelsea Morning

06. Intro to Gift Of The Magi

07. Gift Of The Magi

Side Two

01. Play Little David

02. Intro to The Dowy Dens Of Yarrow

03. The Dowy Dens Of Yarrow

04. I Had A King

05. Intro to Free Darling

06. Free Darling

07. Intro to Cactus Tree

08. Cactus Tree

Side Three: Second Set

01.Little Green

02. Intro to Marcie

03.Marcie

04. Intro to Ballerina Valerie

05. Ballerina Valerie

06. The Circle Game

Side Four

01. Intro to Michael From Mountains

02. Michael From Mountains

03. Go Tell The Drummer Man

04. Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand

05. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Side Five: Third Set

01. A Melody In Your Name

02. Intro to Carnival In Kenora

03. Carnival In Kenora

04. Songs To Aging Children Come

05. Intro to Dr. Junk

06. Dr. Junk

Side Six

01.Morning Morgantown

02. Intro to Night In The City

03. Night In The City

04. Both Sides Now

05. Urge For Going