Jónsi Unveils New Song “Salt Licorice” Featuring Robyn: Stream

Jónsi and Robyn, photo by Alex Somers

Jónsi and Robyn have teamed up for the new song called “Salt Licorice”.

This ode to “Scandinavian pain,” was produced by A.G. Cook, and features a soundscape as gorgeous and brutal as a fjord in winter. “Salt Licorice” opens with a blizzard of static interrupted by sharp peals of bells. Soon pounding synths appear, and the track reveals itself to be an exhilarating dance floor banger. But this road isn’t for the faint of heart, and brief moments of distortion wait like black ice to wipe out unsuspecting ears.



The song comes with a music video directed by Jónsi and Rene van Pannevis. There’s fun with the violet color filter, figures dancing in silhouette, and plenty of shots of Jónsis shaving his own head. Take a trip through “Salt Licorice” below.

The song is the latest single from Jónsi’s first solo album in ten years, Shiver. It drops this Friday, October 2nd, and pre-orders are available now. Previously, he shared “Swill” and “Cannibal” featuring Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser. Earlier this month, Jónsi also contributed to Trayer Tryon’s “cul de sac” with Moses Sumney.

Salt Licorice Artwork: