Kanye West Says He Will No Longer Release New Music Until He’s Freed From Record Contracts

"The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships ... I'm the new Moses."

on September 14, 2020, 10:16pm
Kanye West

Kanye West says he will cease releasing new music until he’s freed from his existing contracts with Universal Music and Sony/ATV.

In a tweet on Monday night, Kanye wrote, “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony,” Kanye wrote in another tweet. “I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved … I’m putting my life on the line for my people … The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships … I’m the new Moses.”

Kanye has been at odds with Universal (his record label) and Sony/ATV (his publisher) for several years now. In early 2019, he filed lawsuits against both companies over unpaid royalties and ownership rights. He claimed his existing contracts with Universal and Sony amounted to servitude and said he was entitled “to be set free from [their] bonds.” His lawyers pointed to a California law that limits personal service contracts to no more than seven years.

Kanye’s most recent solo album, Jesus Is King, came out in October 2019. He previously announced a new album called Donda slated for July 24th. However, nearly two months later, the record has yet to materialize.

Elsewhere during his Monday night tweetsorm, Kanye demanded public apologies from J. Cole, Drake, and JAY-Z. “I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he declared. “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.”

