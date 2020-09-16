Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Award During His Latest Tweet Storm

The 2020 presidential candidate is amidst a multi-day Twitter rant in an effort to free himself from his recording contract

by
on September 16, 2020, 2:03pm
Kanye pees on Grammy
2020 presidential candidate Kanye West pees on a Grammy

With just 47 days out from the presidential election, Kanye West is focused on pressing matters relevant to the future of our country: his record contract. In case you aren’t following him (and god bless you if you aren’t), Kanye is amidst a multi-day tweet storm in an effort to free himself from existing contracts with Universal (his record label) and Sony/ATV (his publisher).

“EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL,” Kanye proclaimed. He then proceeded to tweet copies of his contract with Universal, page by page (apparently the guy has never heard of Dropbox?).

In a later tweet, Kanye warned, “TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR.” To articulate that point, he posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy trophy. “Trust me … I WONT STOP,” read the accompanying caption.

Kanye has been at odds with Universal and Sony/ATV for several years now. In early 2019, he filed lawsuits against both companies over unpaid royalties and ownership rights. He claimed his existing contracts with Universal and Sony amounted to servitude and said he was entitled “to be set free from [their] bonds.” His lawyers pointed to a California law that limits personal service contracts to no more than seven years.

Earlier this week, he announced that he would amidst a multi-day tweet storm until he was released from the contracts. Kanye’s most recent solo album, Jesus Is King, came out in October 2019. He previously announced a new album called Donda slated for July 24th. However, nearly two months later, the record has yet to materialize.

And yet, as much as he dislikes his record label and publisher, his disdain for the Grammys is even greater. Despite being one of the most decorated musicians of all time, he’s boycotted the awards ceremony for the last several years, citing the snubbing of albums including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. Hence, his decision to relieve himself on a Grammy trophy.

On a related note, yours truly receives push notifications from both Kanye’s and Trump’s Twitter accounts. I ask that you keep me in your thoughts today.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Jennifer Castle Announces New Album Monarch Season, Shares “Justice”: Stream
Grimes and Elon Musk
Grimes Calls Out Elon Musk After He Tweets “Pronouns Suck”
Kanye West's first campaign event
Kanye West Held His First Campaign Presidential Rally in South Carolina, And It Went As Well As You’d Expect
Kanye West
Family and Friends Believe Kanye’s Presidential Run is a Bipolar Episode: Report
kanye west voting 2020 trump maga snl quoteworthy
Kanye West Says He’ll Vote for Trump in 2020: “We Know Who I’m Voting on”
Kanye West Taylor Swift Phone Call Leak 2016
Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s “Famous” Conversation Leaks and They Both Sound Bonkers
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.